Is ‘NCIS’ leaving Netflix?

NCIS has put us through a lot. First Mark Harmon exited… and now the show could be leaving Netflix?!

The CBS drama began airing in 2003 and when it joined Netflix, we were thrilled we could watch Agent Gibbs and his team whenever we wanted. Although it’s possible to tune into random episodes and not others since it’s a procedural, it’s hard not to want to see these characters all the time. Is NCIS going to stay on Netflix and let us continue our binge-watching?

Will NCIS leave Netflix in June 2024?

Screenshot via CBS

According to Sportskeeda, NCIS is leaving Netflix… but not every single season is. It’s definitely a unique situation. Instead of every season of NCIS leaving Netflix on June 30th 2024, only seasons 1 to 11 will be gone from the streaming platform.

Fans will still be able to watch seasons 12 through 15 of NCIS on Netflix. While it’s a bummer to miss out on the previous ones, we’re happy to discover that seasons 16 and 17 will be on Netflix on June 30th.

Since we’re excited to watch season 22 of NCIS in the fall, we’re curious about how we can watch seasons 18, 19, 20, and 21. Seasons 1 to 21 of NCIS are on Paramount Plus, which will allow everyone to be ready for the Fall 2024 premiere.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a lot of people have been watching Cocomelon, Grey’s Anatomy, and NCIS ever since they were first available to stream on Netflix. NCIS is a particularly great series to watch on a streaming platform since fans can jump around and rewatch certain episodes or pick new ones that appeal to them based on the cases that are being investigated. It’s also fun to reflect on how many characters have joined the show and then left, from Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) being added in season 14 and the emotional exits of Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) and Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) leaving in seasons 11 and 13.

Now that we know Katrina Law’s character Jessica Knight could be exiting NCIS, binge-watching previous seasons sounds like a great idea. We want to make sure we’re up to date on everything her beloved, smart character has experienced, from all the strides she’s made in her work life to her always-interesting personal problems.

