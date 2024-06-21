Is Nick leaving ‘The Young And The Restless’?

The handsome son of the super couple Victor and Nikki has been in The Young and the Restless universe for three decades now. Is it time to wrap up Nick Newman’s character arc now?

The highest-rated daytime drama on American television, The Young and the Restless has maintained its esteemed position in television due to its intriguing story driven by some of the best-written characters of all time in soap operas. Given that nobody is blind to its popularity, including CBS, the series is already renewed to run through the 2027–28 television season.

However, as the story progresses and introduces several new characters and families in its center like the Abbotts, the Williamses, the Newmans, the Baldwin-Fishers, and more, several fans also lost many of their favorite characters along the way. Now, after 30 years in his role, word is out that Joshua Morrow might bid farewell to his beloved character Nicholas Newman soon (heartbreaking, I know). But is there any truth to the rumors?

Nick has completed 30 years in The Young and the Restless, from a frisky rich kid to a mature but convoluted adult

Joshua Morrow was chosen to play the role of an adult Nick after the character was initially portrayed by a set of twins and two child actors for six years. His character underwent a dramatic change and gained a central role in the series after his arc intertwined with Sharon’s storyline. Three children, one affair, and a remarriage later, Nick remains one of the most recognized characters in the show.

In an interview with TV Insider, Morrow reminisced about his casting and expressed how the show gave him a chance to live off doing what he loves. Reflecting on his initial thoughts on whether to continue acting or “make a jump” after five years into his role, Morrow had a clear answer:

“Why leave? It’s a great job, I find it very fulfilling, and I really do feel like I hit the lottery.”

Image via CBS

So, it’s clear that Morrow loves playing Nick as much as we love seeing him play Nick. He also commented on his 30 years working on the show and said,

“I feel like I just had my 20th yesterday. I just blinked in a decade went by. So, it’s an incredible honor to have been able to carve out a career on a show this long and doing what I love.”

To honor Joshua’s remarkable 30-year journey in The Young and the Restless, the show featured a special episode on June 21 that had nostalgic flashbacks of Nick’s early years. It showed how he changed from a fresh-faced adolescent straight out of boarding school to a key figure in multiple plots. However, the heartfelt tribute to Joshua’s character also led several fans to believe that he might be leaving the show.

Nick is not leaving The Young and the Restless anytime soon

Despite all rumors and speculation, Joshua Morrow’s Nick Newman is not leaving the beloved CBS drama anytime soon. The actor has a long-term contract with the show, probably lasting until at least the 2027–28 season. And even with the legalities aside, Morrow believes that he was “made to play Nick Newman” and “It’s been the role of a lifetime” for him. And does anyone leave a role of a lifetime just like that? Not at all.

So, unless Jupiter hits Earth tomorrow, we’re definitely seeing more of Nick Newman in The Young and the Restless for as long as the show lasts.

