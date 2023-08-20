Is Paulie Calafiore from ‘Big Brother’ and ‘The Challenge: USA’ gay?

On an emotional episode of MTV’s The Challenge: USA, Paulie Calafiore opened up about his sexuality in a discussion with a fellow contestant. The reality star, who started his television career on season 18 of Big Brother, also made some based statements on toxic masculinity.

As reported by People, Calafiore opened up to fellow contestant Tori Deal:

“I came through athletics, so that forced me to repress who I was, sexually. I didn’t know if I was attracted to women, attracted to men, or if it was just like an energy thing. I’d be like, ‘I need to prove that I’m the most alpha human in the world.'”

While it wasn’t clear, viewers took this as Calafiore admitting he’s bisexual.

Paulie Calafiore addressed his remarks online

Thank you all so much! The support has been incredible since DAY ONE! I am truly humbled and grateful. I thought this season was mine to win, but that man @johnnybananas got 7 rings for a reason! That first win is coming, I can’t wait to run it back ❤️🙌🏼 #TheChallengeUSA2 pic.twitter.com/wRraa2LPlN — Paulie Calafiore (@PaulCalafiore_) August 18, 2023

After Calafiore got eliminated in the third episode of The Challenge, the public showed him an overwhelming amount of support. The former professional soccer player took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude, saying he is “truly humbled and grateful” for their presence in his journey, where he also addressed the comments he made regarding his sexuality:

“I didn’t expect to leave so early, for starters (lol) – but even better, I didn’t expect to make so many friends, repair relationships and reveal such personal attributes about who I am and my sexuality.”

Still, however, he hadn’t labeled his sexual preference.

Paulie Calafiore clarified everything in an interview with GLADD

In an interview with GLAAD’s Anthony Allen Ramos, Calafiore explained that he went into detail regarding his sexuality while taping a confessional on The Challenge: USA, but not everything made the show’s final cut. So, he made sure to clarify everything in the interview.

“Yes, I am bisexual. I am sexually fluid. I feel good about finally being able to talk about this. It was, it was hard. I found it easier to talk to the producers about it in the confessional room.”

Discussing it with the other contestants on the show was an entirely different experience, though. However, a lot of good came from him finally coming clean to the public. Living his life openly has allowed him to release pent-up anger and aggression.

“I feel like a huge weight has been lifted off of my shoulders because I remember growing up playing sports, you have to have this mindset. You have to almost beat your competitors, not just physically but mentally … For me, this was kind of like breaking down all of the aspects of what I guess would be toxic masculinity. Of feeling like you always need to dominate, dominate, dominate. And actually being able to open up and be like, ‘Hey listen, actually, you can dominate but dominate through your performance and be open with who you are.'”

Calafiore also discussed how being on television made it harder to come out, as the media often portrayed his sexuality in a negative light.

Paulie Calafiore hopes to inspire other athletes to come out

Moving forward, Calafiore hopes his decision to come out to the public will inspire other LGBTQ+ professional athletes to be true to themselves and come up themselves. He reminds listeners that they can still be a “beast” and queer. The two aren’t linked.

“There are so many professional athletes now who are coming out, and I want to inspire more of them to come out, you know, in order to be like, ‘Hey listen, you could really be a beast, and you can still be this.’ Like there is this separation. You don’t have to put up this front and be like, ‘No, no, no, no. I can’t be gay and good at sports.’ No, you can be.”

While Calafiore’s sexual fluidity is new to fans, his confession on the show wasn’t his way of coming out to his family and friends. They all know he’s bisexual and fully support his decision to go public, including his long-time girlfriend, The Challenge alum Cara Maria Sorbello.

You can catch new episodes of The Challenge: USA on CBS every Thursday.