Is ‘Percy Jackson’ on Hulu?

Hulu is one of the most popular services out there, but does it have what fans want?

Do you feel in the mood for some fantasy fun? Are you perhaps interested in Greek mythology? If so, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is the show for you.

Based on the book series of the same name, this show follows Percy (Walker Scobell), a young demigod accused of stealing Zeus’ thunderbolt. Hopefully this will become another fantasy hit on Disney’s catalog, especially considering the loyal fandom that the books and movie adaptations have built over the years. Of course, living up to a book series is never easy, but hopes for the TV show are incredibly high.

With all the hype surrounding Percy Jackson and the Olympians, it’s only logical for potential fans to be searching for ways to watch it. We have to get on a train before it leaves the station, after all, lest we be left behind. The only question remaining, then, is in which streaming platforms we can find the show.

Is Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Hulu?

Image via Disney Plus

Episode 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians was made available to stream on Hulu ahead of its scheduled Disney Plus premiere, but that’s all that Hulu subscribers will get. According to Rick Riordan — the series’ co-creator — and as reported by Variety, fans have only until Jan. 31, 2024, to stream the first episode on the platform, before it gets removed.

This is a clever way to get Hulu subscribers invested in the show, but if they wish to watch the rest of season 1, they’ll need to head elsewhere. There’s no reason to worry, though, because all eight episodes of the season will be released weekly on Disney Plus until the finale, on Jan. 31.