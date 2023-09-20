How old was Percy Jackson in the first book?

The little boy has come a long way, but where did he start?

Within the realm of young adult and middle-grade fiction, Percy Jackson is the most popular book character among contemporary readers. This beloved protagonist starts out on his adventure as a regular teenager before discovering his extraordinary lineage as the son of Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea.

As a demigod, Jackson then takes center stage as the eponymous hero in Rick Riordan’s epic literary saga, Percy Jackson & the Olympians. He plays a crucial part as one of the seven primary characters in the gripping follow-up series The Heroes of Olympus. Except for The Lost Hero, Percy Jackson is a magnificent character who consistently appears throughout the three fascinating Camp Half-Blood series.

Percy’s character development mirrors the timeless “coming of age” narrative, transforming from a bewildered and vulnerable youth into a valiant hero ready to confront daunting challenges. But how old was our favorite Greek demigod in his first novel?

Percy Jackson’s age in Percy Jackson & the Olympians

Art by WestLandInc/Deviant Art

The first-ever appearance of Percy Jackson in Riordan’s books was in the first book of the Olympians series, The Lightning Thief. The book introduces Jackson as a troubled boy who has been expelled from every school he has ever attended. He meets the satyr Grover Underwood in disguise at Yancy Academy before he is taken to Camp Half-Blood, where the real story kicks off.

It is established that Jackson was born on Aug. 18th, 1993, which places his age at a tender 12 years when The Lightning Thief was first unveiled to eager readers in 2005. Throughout the series, we witness Jackson’s personality evolve, much like the sea’s ebb and flow, as he matures and gains confidence.

Art by weeplz/Deviant Art

Jackson’s authentic portrayal includes initial hurdles with dyslexia and ADHD, making him an incredibly approachable and inspirational figure for many young readers. In “The Sea of Monsters” (2007), the sequel to The Lightning Thief, Percy Jackson reaches the age of thirteen while the plot develops. The clever alignment of his age with the release date of each book allows us to calculate Jackson’s age in each installment easily.

Towards the end of The Last Olympian, the fifth and latest book in the series, Percy Jackson turns 16. The sixth installment in the series will soon be released on Sept. 26, 2023, seeing a 20-year-old Percy Jackson in action. Titled The Chalice of the Gods, the book will be set between the events of The Heroes of Olympus and The Trials of Apollo and will feature Percy, Annabeth, and Grover on an adventure to retrieve Ganymede’s lost goblet.