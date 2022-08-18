Disney celebrates Percy Jackson’s birthday with ‘coming soon’ tease

An image of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is shared by Disney to celebrate the titular character’s birthday. Canonically, the demigod’s birthday is on August 18, and Disney didn’t let it go by without teasing the upcoming series.

On Twitter, the Disney Plus posted the celebratory image of its three leading stars. Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) will play Percy, Leah Sava Jeffries (Beast) plays Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri plays Grover Underwood. All three are seen smiling for the cameras in a wooded area and wearing plain clothing. As happy as fans are to learn that it will be coming soon, they’re desperate for an official date when they can see their favorite characters onscreen.

It’s a very special day for a very special demigod. ⚡️ We’re celebrating Percy Jackson’s birthday with a gift just for you… #PercyPreview#PercyJackson and the Olympians is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FUGykTCpyM — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 18, 2022

The TV series will be an adaption of the beloved books by Rick Riordan. The story follows Percy, a boy who lives a seemingly normal life before being thrust into a world of mythology and danger. He discovers that he’s the son of the god Poseidon and teams up with Annabeth, the daughter of Athena, and a satyr, Grover, to find the thief who stole Zeus’ master bolt.

Percy Jackson started filming in June 2022, and a set video was shared online of the trio in action. Scobell, Jeffries, and Simhadri were seen walking through the city on their epic quest to save the world.

Leah, Aryan, and Walker as Annabeth, Grover, and Percy on set of #PercyJackson & The Olympians.



The actors were filming the trio on their quest.



(Source: @HeyKarennM) pic.twitter.com/g9GVY87kG8 — Percy Jackson News 🔱 (@updatespercy) August 15, 2022

The show is being filmed in Vancouver, Canada, but the set is made to look like New York City. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a taxi cab with a “Hades Hot Tubs,” topper, and it’s possibly a foreshadowing events to come.

The series will be a truer adaption than the previous two Percy Jackson movies, and Riordan’s seal of approval has certified this. It’s unclear how long the Disney Plus series will run for, but there are five novels in the Percy Jackson saga, meaning there are plenty of stories to last for multiple seasons.