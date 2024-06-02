Is ‘Queen of Tears’ getting another season?

South Korean favorites are quickly becoming go-to’s in the U.S. as Americans, obsessed with the artistry of the East Asian nation, flock to absorb shows like Queen of Tears with unparalleled enthusiasm.

The series debuted in early 2024, and during its two-month run on television — which saw the series air a full 16 episodes, alongside two specials, between early March and the end of April — it received sky-high praise from viewers. The series currently boasts a nearly unheard-of 100 percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, alongside a similarly impressive 92 percent audience score.

The series, starring Kim Soo-hyun as Baek Hyun-woo and Kim Ji-won as Hong Hae-in, polished off its first season with impressive viewership as well. Its final episode rocketed to popularity, quickly becoming the highest-rated tvN series, and its state-side followers are just as passionate. With the first season officially in the rear-view, fans are looking ahead to season 2, which feels like a guarantee given the first season’s success. Nothing is ever certain in the world of television, unfortunately, not even the future of a starkly-popular show.

Is Queen of Tears season 2 confirmed?

A second season of Queen of Tears should be a given, what with the show’s stellar ratings and impressive viewership numbers, but somehow that wasn’t enough. The series failed to earn a renewal following its mega-popular debut season, leaving fans without more of the heart-fluttering story to enjoy.

There are two reasons behind the single-season series, but one is far more prevalent than the other. The main reason the series won’t continue is simple — the story that already made its way to screens is complete. It’s not that the lead couple’s engaging life journey can’t continue, as a good writer can always make space for more story, but continuing the series following its season 1 ending would diminish the impact of the season finale.

Then there’s the second reason behind Queen of Tears’ lack of a second season, which has nothing to do with reviews or viewership — since, were those factors considered, it would almost certainly get another season. Instead, it’s due to the typical delivery of K-dramas on streamers like Netflix — where Queen of Tears season 1 currently resides — which usually sees them provided to fans as a limited series.

In cases where a second season was planned, viewers typically know about it ahead of the first season’s debut. Since that hasn’t occurred with Queen of Tears, and no chatter about a season 2 has arisen, it seems safe to bet, based on history, that no second season of the mega-popular series is incoming. Fans will have to make do with the first season, which tells a complete — if over-short — story following two halves of a marriage where Hyun-woo and Ji-won work to navigate life and rediscover their love for one another.

