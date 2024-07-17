Is Rafe leaving ‘Days Of Our Lives’?

Portrayed by Galen Gering, Rafe Hernandez is a dedicated and hardworking police officer who has become a central figure in Days of Our Lives. He first appeared in Salem as an FBI agent in 2008 and has since taken on the role of police commissioner.

Known for his strong moral compass and commitment to justice, Rafe has been involved in numerous high-stakes investigations and complex relationships, making him an integral character on the show. But now rumors of his exit are beginning to make the rounds. And while exit rumors are nothing new in the world of soap operas, a sneak peek shows that Rafe might have just run out of luck.

What’s been happening with Rafe?

Salem's the hot spot for Double Wedding Drama!#DaysOfOurLives on peacock! ⏳#Days pic.twitter.com/FeMnXsKhgd — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) July 12, 2024

Recently, Rafe has been entangled in intense storylines involving personal and professional challenges. After being reinstated as police commissioner by Mayor Paulina, Rafe’s career was finally stabilized. His relationship with Jada Hunter also blossomed after they admitted their feelings for each other. Additionally, Rafe hired Harris Michaels and Wendy Shin to strengthen his team at the Salem PD, a testament to his commitment to keeping Salem safe.

However, a recent sneak peek reveals Rafe in critical condition at Salem University Hospital. A chilling voiceover declares, “We’re losing him,” following an attack by Connie Viniski. The assault occurred at Abigail DiMera’s grave, where Rafe was investigating a potential crime. This sneak peek has caused fans to worry that Rafe will be written out of Days of Our Lives any day now.

Is Rafe leaving Salem?

While some fans believe Rafe’s storyline has run its course, others argue that his character still has much to offer. It seems the production team feels the same as the latter party, as Rafe doesn’t look to be leaving Days of Our Lives any time soon.

Neither Galen Gering nor the soap opera’s production has made any public statements regarding Rafe’s departure. Therefore, he remains an important part of Days of Our Lives, and viewers will have to stay tuned to see how his story unfolds.

