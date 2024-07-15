Is Eric leaving ‘Days Of Our Lives’?

In a bittersweet turn of events, actor Greg Vaughan, who appears on the award-winning soap opera Days of Our Lives as Eric Brady, may be concluding his run on the show. The yet unconfirmed exit from the show has left some fans wondering about the impact Vaughan’s departure may have on the beloved character and the Salem community. Here’s what’s most likely going to happen:

All for Baby Jude

Nicole (portrayed by Arianne Zucker) and Eric, despite being in relationships with other people at the time, decided to revisit their old flame in a chance encounter that left Nicole pregnant. Nicole is confused about paternity of her child and holds off on telling neither EJ nor Eric that they were definitely the baby’s father. Instead she chooses to do a DNA test to find out.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when the DNA test results were tampered with by Sloan, Eric’s ex-girlfriend. Sadly, Eric would not find out he had sired Baby Jude until long after the baby was born as Sloan sabotages two other paternity test results. Eventually, she, with the help of Melinda, steals the baby and tries to pass it off as hers. The ruse continues until a bombshell revelation that ends with Eric losing his child to EJ. Eric then tells his mother Marlena that the only way he could get over the sadness of losing Nicole and his baby a second time, is by leaving Salem.

The press conference disaster

During a press conference, Gabi Hernandez (portrayed by Cherie Jimenez) dropped the bombshell that Jude was Eric’s son, and not EJ’s. Ironically -and perhaps the most satisfying part of Gabi’s revelation- is how this was a press conference called by EJ himself.

The press conference from hell has far-reaching consequences we probably have not seen the end of, but it’s good news for some (Eric). Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), now in the best position to intervene and stop Eric from going to Paris- in a gripping airport-confession-esque scene. But with Nicole’s own impending departure from the show (which actress Arianne Zucker guesses will happen in a few weeks), it is still unclear how this emotional reunion will play out. Because while Eric is definitely happier now that he has Jude, it all might feel too much if he loses Nicole immediately after. It’s also unclear how the story might change enough to make Nicole want to leave Eric and her baby after she has just gotten them both back.

Eric Brady’s exit and fan theories

So yes, Eric Brady is back in Salem, and all the signs point to him not leaving. At least not for long. It is just not clear how he will deal with Nicole’s leaving (considering there has been no talks so far of another actress picking up the character when Zucker leaves). A second fan theory is that Eric might be leaving Salem together with Nicole, Jude and Nicole’s daughter Holly, although that is unlikely.

Meanwhile, EJ has lost his engagement, his son, the DiMera shares, and possibly the DA position. Aside from Nicole saying her goodbyes, only one thing is certain right now: EJ’s world has been turned upside down, and the repercussions will reverberate throughout Salem and Days of Our Lives.

