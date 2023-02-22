Is season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’ the show’s last?

Get ready to get back into the lives of Din Djarin and Grogu, as the third season of The Mandalorian is set to debut on March 1, 2023. Pedro Pascal is definitely the man of the moment after playing Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us, and he is set to reprise his role as the titular Mandalorian as the different Mandalorians finally get to go back to their home, Mandalore.

Of course, the story of Din and Grogu was continued after the second season of the Disney Plus series, as both characters appear in The Book of Boba Fett, leading many fans to call it The Mandalorian season 2.5. If you haven’t watched the series, it reunited the two fan favorites after Grogu parted ways with Din to train as Jedi with Luke Skywalker. But, you might be wondering what’s next for the pair, and if they are going to go on more adventures after this season. So, let’s take a look at all we know about whether season three of The Mandalorian will be the show’s last.

Will there be a season four of The Mandalorian?

Image via Lucasfilm

If you were hoping that the tales of Din Djarin would end with the third season of the series, you will be disappointed. A fourth season of The Mandalorian is in active development. As far as we know, it has not been filmed yet, so we are looking at a 2024 release date at least, although 2025 seems to be more likely.

However, the fourth season of The Mandalorian has already been written. Jon Favreau wrote the season during post-production of the third season, according to an interview he had with BFM TV. He also mentioned that they are telling a fully-formed story with the Disney Plus Star Wars shows as they take place during the same time period in that universe. So The Mandalorian’s third season will inform Ahsoka (set to debut later this year), which will inform Skeleton Crew, which will then inform the fourth season.

We can’t speculate as to what the fourth season of the show will be about, as we haven’t seen the adventures of Grogu and Din in the third season yet. Although, if it is anything like the first two seasons, it will leave us with a cliffhanger pointing to exactly what our heroes will be up to in the fourth season. Unless Favreau brings them back in Ahsoka or Skeleton Crew, that is.

You can watch season three of The Mandalorian when the first episode debuts on March 1, 2023 on Disney Plus.