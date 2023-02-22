What exact time will new episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 air on Disney Plus?

Patience truly is a virtue when it comes to The Mandalorian.

After nearly three years of waiting, a third season is finally on its way to Disney Plus, and with it, the adventures of Din Djarin aka Mando (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, and hopefully more live-action adaptions of our favorite Star Wars characters continue.

Last we saw Mando and Grogu, they were reunited in The Book of Boba Fett and leaving Tatooine in Mando’s new N-1 Starfighter ship in the show’s season one finale. Thanks to Boba’s elimination of the Pyke Syndicate, the two were free to travel as they pleased. According to the trailer for the new season of The Mandalorian, Mando is headed to Mandalore with Grogu in search of forgiveness for his transgressions in season two.

Filming for the third season officially began in Oct. 2021 and wrapped in March 2022. The show had been in development since April 2020 but because of the COVID-19 pandemic experienced serious filming delays.

The Mandalorian season three release schedule

Season three of The Mandalorian will premiere on March 1 and contain eight episodes, all of which are written or co-written by series creator Jon Favreau. As of this writing, the episodes — or “chapters,” as they referred to on the show — do not have official titles yet. In keeping with Disney Plus’s usual scheduling, new episodes will hit the platform every Wednesday.

The full release schedule is listed below:

Episode 1 – March 1, 2023

Episode 2 – March 8, 2023

Episode 3 – March 15, 2023

Episode 4 – March 22, 2023

Episode 5 – March 29, 2023

Episode 6 – April 5, 2023

Episode 7 – April 12, 2023

Episode 8 – April 19, 202

What time do new episodes of The Mandalorian air on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus originally released its shows on Fridays, but after premiering season one of Loki on Wednesday in 2021 and seeing an instant return on ratings, the House of Mouse shifted its business model; Wednesdays are officially the new Friday.

That means new episodes of The Mandalorian will hit the platform every Wednesday at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. from March 1 to April 19.