Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 3, episode 7 of The Mandalorian.

On its most recent episode, The Mandalorian brought back an acclaimed bad guy when Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon dropped out of the sky in his own suit of Mandalorian-like armor. He tells those fighting against him their time has passed, he is going to create a new generation of Mandalorians for his own purposes, and, some think Gideon had inside help with the process.

Specifically, there are theories going around right now that The Armorer character is working with the Imperial antagonist behind the scenes. While nothing has been officially confirmed, there are a number of possibilities pointing to this plot twist, and the show’s writers could certainly choose to go in this direction later on as well if they ultimately felt inclined to do so for their audiences.

Image via LucasFilm Image via Bungie Image via LucasFilm Image via Bungie Image via LucasFilm Image via Bungie Image via LucasFilm Image via Bungie

To begin with, on the latest episode, the character disappears before the team led by Bo-Katan and Din Djarin head to the planet’s Great Forge. To be fair, it is because she is taking what appears to be survivors back to the fleet assembled by Bo-Katan to retake the planet, but — as Gideon later says — they are going to be attacked with the element of surprise, so who is to say she is not a double agent and those onboard the transport are not just Imperial agents disguised to look like desperate people one would help out?

As well, other points in favor of this idea include Gideon’s armor having spikes on its helmet like hers and, while the episode’s title pays reference to spies, we only see one in the form of Katy M. O’Brian’s Elia Kane. Logically, another could thus still be out there and, knowing this, the question which remains is just why The Armorer would even bother siding with Gideon and against her peers?

It could be she agrees with his argument that he is more faithful to Mandalorian culture, it could be a money thing, or it could just be a promise of more power. These last two have caused people to collaborate with those against where they are from in our world for centuries, and, whatever the case, audiences will find out next week when the show’s third season broadcasts its concluding hour. A fourth season is in development, and, here’s hoping it brings even more Breaking Bad veterans to play alongside Esposito’s villain.