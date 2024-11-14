Is Steven Weber leaving ‘Chicago Med’?

Chicago Med is back with season 10, and it’s already serving up the drama, especially for Steven Weber’s character, Dr. Dean Archer.

Recommended Videos

Since joining the show in season 6, Archer has been a steady hand in the ER, bringing his experience as a trauma surgeon and former Navy physician to Gaffney Medical Center. But with big changes this season, fans are starting to wonder if Dr. Archer is on his way out. Let’s get into what’s been happening.

What has gone down with Archer?

#ChicagoMed 10×07 Synopsis:



"Family Matters" – "Ripley and Frost uncover shocking information that conflicts with their patient's DNR; Asher facilitates an unexpected reunion; the tension between Archer and Lenox comes to a head." #OneChicago pic.twitter.com/nARV6MomRK — The TV Escape (@thetvescape) November 13, 2024

This season, Archer was named co-chief of the Emergency Department alongside Dr. Caitlin Lenox, played by Sarah Ramos. The promotion seemed like a logical step forward for Archer, who mentored plenty of doctors, including Brian Tee’s Dr. Ethan Choi. But the co-chief role hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. Archer and Lenox clash almost immediately, and things come to a head over a tragic case involving a teenage patient named Jordan. The case is intense. Jordan suffers a brain injury in a rockslide at a disciplinary camp, and the doctors have to decide whether to treat him with medication or take him into surgery. Archer wants to stick with a less invasive approach, but Lenox disagrees, pushing for surgery. She ultimately gets her way, but it ends in tragedy when Jordan doesn’t make it.

This failure sets off a chain of events that leaves Archer fed up. He brings his concerns to Sharon Goodwin, the hospital’s chief administrator, who investigates by speaking with staff members about Lenox’s conduct and Archer’s leadership. By the end of the episode, Goodwin calls Lenox into her office. Lenox, nervous, tries to downplay the conflict, but Goodwin doesn’t mince words. She decides that Lenox will be the sole chief of the E.D., and Archer will return to his role as a regular attending.

Is Steven Weber leaving Chicago Med?

With this power shift, it’s no wonder fans are speculating about whether Dr. Archer’s days at Gaffney Medical Center are numbered. For one, Archer doesn’t seem thrilled about the change, and with his job stability in question, some viewers think his departure could be on the horizon. Yet, as of now, there’s no official confirmation from either Steven Weber or the Chicago Med production team about him leaving the show. It’s worth noting that Chicago Med isn’t shy about saying goodbye to some main characters. Just last season, Dr. Crockett left after five seasons. The series has seen its fair share of farewells, so it wouldn’t be out of character for another prominent figure like Archer to make an exit. But for now, fans might want to hold off on panicking until we hear more concrete news.

Until then, Dr. Archer’s storyline is shaping up to be one of season 10’s most intriguing arcs. He will have to either adapt to this new dynamic and stick around or decide it’s time for a fresh start. It’s a big change, and it could mark a pivotal moment for the character but at least for now, Archer’s future remains open-ended.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy