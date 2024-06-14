Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Is Teresa Giudice leaving ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey?’

Aya Tsintziras
Published: Jun 14, 2024 12:34 pm

From flipping a table to arguing with her sister-in-law over a gift of sprinkle cookies (seriously), Teresa Giudice has captured our attention since the pilot episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. We can’t help but be fascinated by her lifestyle, which is why we’re curious if she’s exiting the reality show that’s brought her so much fame and fortune (and also a lot of personal problems).

Season 14 of RHONJ is currently airing on Bravo and shocking us at every turn… even though we should be used to the extreme fighting by now. We once wondered if Melissa Gorga was going to exit RHONJ, and now we’ve got the same question about Teresa Giudice.

Will Teresa Giudice leave The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Screenshot via Bravo

Real Housewives viewers have truly seen it all with Teresa Giudice. After years of fighting with her sister-in-law, we would totally understand if she wanted to say goodbye to the Bravo franchise. Ever since season 13, fans have been curious about her status as a regular cast member, but there’s good news for RHONJ fans: Teresa is staying on the reality series.

In December 2022, Teresa told People, “I would never step away. I started the show,” adding, “I’m never going to give that to anyone because I’m the one that started the show.” She also alluded to being an OG cast member, saying, “I started this. I’m not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away.”

Since then, Teresa hasn’t said she is leaving RHONJ and seems determined to continue with the franchise. From her comments, we could guess she would only leave if she was fired. That seems unlikely considering she’s been a Housewife since day one.

Of course, the big news this season is that there won’t be a reunion episode since there is just too much bad blood between Teresa and Melissa Gorga. According to E! News, when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 9th, 2024, Teresa said season 14 was illuminating and filled with drama. She said, “Everything I had to say, everyone’s going to see it this season.”

While we don’t love how Teresa Giudice’s personality can sometimes come across like a mean girl, we’ve been through it all with the reality star. We empathized with her while she went through her messy divorce from Joe Giudice, and she’s definitely a caring mom who would do anything for her four daughters. We would totally watch a show just focused on Teresa’s family.

If Teresa ever leaves RHONJ, it’s possible the reality show would continue without her, and Melissa would play an even bigger role. We’d probably still hear about Teresa sometimes since, of course, they’re family, but then again, maybe they would see each other even less if they weren’t filming the popular Bravo series. For now, we’re hoping Teresa sticks around for as long as RHONJ is on the air.

