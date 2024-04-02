Is the 1980 ‘Shōgun’ available to stream?

FX’s immersive drama Shōgun has created a firestorm of attention. From its historical accuracy to its grounding performances, the historical series has become the show to watch in 2024.

But the miniseries didn’t happen in a vacuum: Shōgun started with James Clavell’s book of historical fiction of the same name. After taking inspiration from one of his daughter’s textbooks, Clavell decided to write a factual book about an Englishman who became a samurai when his ship is wrecked on the coast of Japan. The author took real-life figures and changed details to make one of the most celebrated works of historical fiction of the time.

Clavell benefited from a string of historical books that we can only hope will be optioned by FX at some point, but even if the limited run of Shōgun is the end, fans can still go back to see the adaptation that started it all. Following the success of Roots, big network adaptations became a highly coveted prospect. NBC decided to take a swing at it and in 1980, adapted Clavell’s book for the first time.

Is Shōgun 1980 on streaming?

The original Shōgun series premiered in 1980 with a slightly different take than the modern interpretation. Starring Richard Chamberlain as John Blackthorne, the series lacked the subtitled content of the newest version. Chamberlain’s Blackthorne is the unequivocal lead as he struggles through unfamiliar waters.

For those curious enough to watch this version, it will not be as easy as opening your myriad of streaming subscriptions. As with many vintage properties, Shōgun is not readily available on streaming apps. At the present time, the most direct route to watching the story will be purchasing a physical copy. That’s right, physical media is still an asset, no matter what Netflix might tell you. Order Shōgun on DVD wherever you get your physical media and continue to watch every twist and turn of the current series, streaming on Hulu.