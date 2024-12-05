Is ‘The Talk’ going off the air?

For the last 14 years, The Talk has been one of the leading talk shows on the air. From charming human-interest stories to dissecting current events, this talk show covered any and everything with a panel of charismatic hosts.

Recommended Videos

But after all these years, could it be time to say goodbye to CBS’ darling for good?

Has The Talk been cancelled?

It’s official… The Talk has been canceled. The daytime talk show aired for 14 years, and despite shakeups from changing hosts, potential lawsuits, and a few controversies, it enjoyed success throughout this time. But unfortunately for its fans, its time on the air has come to an end. The show first aired on Oct. 17, 2010, and was developed by Roseanne actress Sara Gilbert, who pitched it as an alternative to ABC’s The View.

When The Talk first came on air, Gilbert’s vision was to discuss current headlines and news from mothers’ and women’s perspectives, alongside her co-hosts Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini, and Holly Robinson Peete. The Talk eventually shifted from the “mother’s perspective” angle to having a co-ed panel, and in 2021 Jerry O’Connell joined as the first full-time male host.

The current lineup of hosts includes Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Natalie Morales, and Jerry O’Connell. Like many other talk shows, a typical episode of The Talk is divided into segments that touch on current events, online news, lifestyle, and more. In its 14 years on air, The Talk earned 14 Emmy wins from 58 nominations, an impressive feat for the show.

CBS announced on April 12 that the show’s 15th season would be its final one. The announcement came from the presidents of CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, Amy Reisenback and David Stapf. The final season of The Talk began on Sept. 9, 2024. Season premiere episodes for The Talk are always a big event, but for this special season, every episode is going to be a treat. The hosts kicked off the new season with a performance of Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day.” The final episode of the talk show is slated for Dec. 20, 2024, and the network has big plans for the last few episodes, from amazing celebrity guests, to bigger-than-ever audience giveaways.

What show will be replacing The Talk?

Concerns about The Talk getting canceled first began in March this year when the show was temporarily taken off air. A report from Deadline revealed that CBS was developing a new soap opera, and the only information available was that it would be called The Gates.

CBS assured fans that The Talk was only down temporarily, sharing a statement that read, “The Talk is preempted due to CBS Sports coverage of March Madness.” Unfortunately, fans of The Talk had their fears confirmed when the news of the cancellation came. The time slot that the show previously held will now be filled with a new soap opera, titled Beyond the Gates. Created by Michele Val Jean, Beyond the Gates will follow the affluent African-American family the Duprees, in the fictional community of Fairmont Estates in Washington D.C. Beyond the Gates will premiere on CBS on Feb. 24, 2025.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy