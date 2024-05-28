Is there a ‘Fire Country’ season 3 release date?

Firefighters are all the rage once again, especially thanks to some well-deserved, unofficial promo for shows like Fire Country. The series began airing in 2022, and in the last two seasons, fans have become endeared to its protagonist, Bode Donovan, as he works to reduce his prison sentence by volunteering with the fire department.

The series was renewed for a third season in March 20240 and, after season 2’s intense finale, Fire Country season 3 is on everyone’s minds.

Fire Country follows young convict Bode Donovan who decides to redeem himself by joining a volunteer program the prison offers inmates. This leads him to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection in his hometown. There, he works alongside old friends and the fire department team. The second season finished airing this May, and with the show already renewed for a third season, fans want to know when they can expect it.

As of now, there hasn’t been an official announcement for the release date of Fire Country season 3. While the first season had 22 episodes, the second season only had 10, but the writers’ strikes of 2023 are the reason for this. Season 3 will likely return to the 20-plus episodic run. Based on previous release patterns, fans can expect season 3 of Fire Country to be out by sometime in early 2025 at the earliest. Depending on how production goes and how many episodes the season will contain, it may be released by mid, or late 2025.

Returning cast and plot

While fans wait for the next season, some news has already been revealed about it. Both Max Thieriot and Rafael de la Fuente have been confirmed to be returning as Bode Donovan and Diego respectively. Other cast members that we can expect to return next season include Billy Burke and Diane Farr as Vince and Sharon Leone, Kevin Alejandro and Stephanie Arcila as Manny and Gabriela Perez, Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, and Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards.

Max Thieriot also confirmed that season 3 of Fire Country will explore the new landscape of Bode walking as a free man following his release at the end of season 2. Overall, it will be exciting to see Bode’s new journey, especially since he is no longer confined by prison. Season 3 will most likely also show Bode’s attempt to move on following Gabriela’s wedding with Diego, which has somewhat closed the door on their romance.

