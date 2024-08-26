Is there a part 2 to the ‘Love Island’ reunion?

You’re on a beautiful beach, enjoying the hot sun and the pretty blue water. You’ve got a colorful cocktail in one hand and a snack in the other… and there’s also the chance you could meet your soulmate on this trip. Okay, while this might not be how everyone spent summer 2024 (real-life calls!), at least you got to tune into season 6 of Love Island: USA. And the reunion was an even more fun escape.

Between wanting to see what gossip host Ariana Madix could get the cast to admit to (and she knows a thing or two about being the talk of the reality TV town), fans couldn’t wait to find out which couples had broken up or found forever love. So, now that we’ve watched all the shocking moments from the Love Island season 6 reunion, another question needs to be answered: Will there be a second half of the reunion?

Will there be a Love Island: USA season 6 reunion part 2?

Image via Peacock

Unfortunately, there won’t be a part 2 to the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion. The one and only episode aired 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 19th, 2024 on Peacock, and that was it. Sadly, as the summer is winding down, so is this fast-paced and juicy reality thrill ride.

Of course, thanks to Kendall and Nicole’s up and down relationship and how much fun it is to learn about each cast member’s experiences, that’s not the answer fans were hoping for. Whether you never miss an episode of Love Is Blind, are a Real Housewives loyalist, or watch both Love Island: UK and USA, you know the reunion is where all the magic happens. It is when people get super vulnerable about their feelings, share how they feel about their villain edit, or spill any secrets that they want to get out.

While this season of Love Island: USA might be over, chances are Peacock will greenlight a seventh season and you might get the chance to see Ariana chatting with the dramatic contestants again. As she told The Hollywood Reporter, “I hope to host this show until I die.” Sounds like a perfect plan.

