The ‘Love Island: USA’ season 6 reunion’s 6 biggest ‘WTF’ moments

Ladies, gentlemen, and Love Island fans of all ages, the moment we have been waiting weeks and weeks for has finally arrived: the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion special!

Hitting Peacock yesterday (Aug. 19) and bringing all of our favorite islanders — from Rob Rausch to Leah Kateb to Kordell Beckham and beyond — together under the same roof, needless to say, it delivered with all of the drama we have been craving since the show concluded.

While the entire reunion special was nothing short of sensational, to say the least, there were a few moments in particular that had us shouting “what the f**k?” at our television screens. With massive fights between Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington and Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans occurring last night, keep scrolling to see exactly what said “WTF?” moments were…

JaNa Craig brings receipts to attack Andrea Carmona and Aaron Evans

Kicking things off, we knew that the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion special would be jam-packed with juicy drama, but we never expected things to be this messy. In fact, JaNa Craig — one of the key members of PPG, a girl gang consisting of JaNa, Leah Kateb, and Serena Page — brought a printed packet of evidence to use to call out her fellow contestants, and things got very heated, very fast.

While it is unclear what all was hidden within the packet, viewers saw her reference direct quotes from After Sun — where Andrea Carmona was disrespectful towards numerous of her fellow islanders, notably calling Leah “two-faced” — as well as direct quotes from the infamous fire pit conversation (#IYKYK). Calling out Aaron Evans for his antics during the latter, Leah added some sassy comments of her own, ultimately bringing the drama to an all-time high: “Are you just like a gosspier? Are you a bitch?” Yikes!

Kendall Washington lies to Nicole Jacky

Nicole and Kendall's entire conversation should've happened somewhere else and not in front of cameras for the entire world to see #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/FmxheLyKlD — ℳ (@milieledger) August 20, 2024

Based on their absence via social media, fans of the Love Island franchise knew that there was some trouble in paradise between Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, but nobody expected the latter to be a liar…

Just moments after Love Island: USA season 6 came to a close, Kendall had a NSFW video leaked by an alleged ex-girlfriend, which naturally impacted the mental health and overall well being of both Kendall and Nicole. Things took a turn for the worse when Nicole found out through JaNa that Kendall had lied about the context of said video, claiming that it was leaked by a former fling when it was actually leaked by someone on a dating app to whom he had sent the video to just a few days before his Love Island: USA journey began:

“I just want to say something. Obviously, the video is not okay. Nobody deserves that. Everybody in this room can agree it’s f****d up, however, I think if you say you love somebody, in the moment when you’re telling me about something, you need to be honest. Instead of saying it’s from years ago to someone you trusted, an ex-girlfriend, and then I find out two days later from JaNa [Craig] that it was in the hotel room before you go on the show to someone on a dating app is crazy.”

Still trying to work things out within their relationship — telling the group during the reunion special that they still love each other and that they are still a couple — things are not looking good for Nicole and Kendall after this argument nonetheless.

Aaron Evans lies to Kaylor Martin again

No way Aaron just casually said that for the first time in front Kaylor on the reunion #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/38fUgLcqd4 — ♡ (@tvgoldtweets) August 20, 2024

If you kept up with Love Island: USA season 6, you would know that Aaron was unfaithful to Kaylor Martin during the infamous Casa Amor week — getting down and dirty with Daniella Ortiz-Rivera — and returned to the villa only to lie to the Pennsylvania native repeatedly. Considering the fact that Aaron partook in these actions weeks ago, and the fact that he and Kaylor have been spotted together several times since then, fans of the Love Island franchise were stunned to hear the deck hand still had secrets regarding the situation. Aaron told the group during the reunion special, “I put my hands down Daniella’s pants. I kissed her. I snogged her,” which was unexpectedly news to Kaylor.

Kaylor Martin finally stands on business

kaylor said she wasn’t crying at the reunion and i didn’t believe her. you proved me wrong queen #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/0yH8FMZ91K — sammy ™ (@strghtbcktosam) August 20, 2024

Moments after hearing another lie from Aaron, Kaylor shocked individuals all across America when she refrained from breaking down in tears (in true Kaylor Martin fashion), but decided to go off on him instead. It looks like host Ariana Madix might be rubbing off on her after all — we all remember the infamous Vanderpump Rules reunion special, right? — and we love what we’re seeing so far!

“I’m tired of the f*****g excuses. Take accountability and be a man. I just saw you the last three f*****g days in New York, and you haven’t said that to me once. Why would you do that? Why do you keep f*****g lying to me? And quit love-bombing me… I don’t want anything to do with you. I never want to speak to you again. You’re disgusting, and I do not deserve that, and you know what? I walked into the villa being so confident, and you beat me down, beat me down, beat me down, and I left a different girl. It’s not cool and it’s not fun. Leave me alone. You do not deserve me at all. You’re disgusting.”

While Nicole and Kendall are trying to work things out after their fight at the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion special, Kaylor later confirmed that she and Aaron are no longer an item.

Hannah Smith addresses hate surrounding her makeup

not hannah feeling hurt over the makeup comments we were trynna help i swear 😕 #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/KWscGPNeYh — jay ⁷ 🇵🇸 (@hedonisticcals) August 20, 2024

On a relatively more lighthearted note, hate comments go a long way for those who put themselves out there on reality television, and it looks like Hannah Smith got the short end of the stick. When asked by Madix what the most surprising thing about her short-lived Love Island: USA experience was — despite only being in the villa for a few days — Hannah said that the hate comments regarding her makeup were unexpected, but she handled it like a champ nonetheless. The North Carolina native knows she’s a “bad b***h” — using those exact words while speaking to the group during the reunion special — but fans of the Love Island franchise felt guilty about ridiculing her MUA skills regardless.

Maybelline and Pizza Hut product placement

the only screen time for some was that pizza promo#LoveIslandUSApic.twitter.com/73rTCPfLs7 — T (@teewatterss) August 20, 2024

Last, but certainly not least, we could not discuss the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion special without addressing the oh-so obvious Maybelline and Pizza Hut product placement. With the islanders touching up their makeup with Maybelline products during the breaks — as well as chowing down on some mouth-watering pizza slices — this Love Island: USA reunion special might as well have been an advertisement, with fans of the Love Island franchise taking to social media to poke fun at the excessive product placement:

“All of these damn cuts to the Pizza Hut boxes like we get it 😭” “The ads in this are going crazy: Pizza Hut, Maybelline, Coffee Mate… what else?” “Congratulations #LoveIslandUSA. You managed to have the absolute worst reunion I have ever seen in my life. You found ways to waste time I didn’t know were possible. At least Pizza Hut got some good ad time tho I guess”

Nonetheless, to see the wild and wacky reunion special for yourself, tune into Peacock whenever you please. Spoiler alert: A punch was not thrown like Liv Walker had anticipated, but there sure was some spicy drama regardless…

