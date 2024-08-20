What did Kendall Washington lie about on ‘Love Island: USA?’ The drama, explained

Heading into the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion special, viewers wanted answers on one thing that has been a massive question mark since leaving the villa: Are fourth-place finishers Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky still together?

Telling each other “I love you” during the Love Island: USA finale, it looked like things were going to be smooth sailing between Kendall and Nicole when they returned to the United States, but unfortunately for the two lovebirds, some unforeseen circumstances altered their relationship once and for all…

Failing to spend any time with one another during the weeks between the Love Island: USA finale and the Love Island: USA reunion special — as well as Nicole going almost entirely silent on social media — what happened once the show came to a close, and what happened when the duo reunited for the first time in New York City? Luckily, we got you covered with the nitty gritty details.

Kendall Washington has an intimate video leaked after Love Island: USA season 6

Just moments after Love Island: USA season 6 came to a close, Kendall had an intimate video leaked by an alleged former fling. In the midst of all of the drama, both Kendall and Nicole decided to step out of the limelight, taking to their Instagram stories to address their absence and the NSFW video:

Kendall: “What a way to get my phone back y’all. I just want to address the content that came out from my past. That was something I shared to someone in confidence and trust. It’s unfortunate that it’s no longer private, but it is what it is. I want to thank you all for the calls/texts to support me during this time. I am so grateful for my Love Island experience, and I love you all for tuning in to watch my journey. Excited for what’s next.” Nicole: “Some of you have noticed that I’ve been quiet and not posting much, so just wanted to provide an update. While Love Island was an amazing experience, things have not been easy since leaving the villa. There’s much more to share on what has happened since coming home, and for now, I’ve been taking time to process — these are real feelings and my real life. Thanks for understanding. Love y’all.”

After some time had passed, Kendall was spotted at numerous clubs in Dallas, Texas, seemingly living his best life now that Love Island: USA is over, and the post-show drama has subsided. With Nicole failing to share anything via social media — and hardly being spotted in public, a stark contrast from her fellow islanders — viewers were left feeling as though there was still some bad blood between Kendall and Nicole, which was finally addressed during the Love Island: USA reunion special yesterday (Aug. 19).

Kendall Washington lies to Nicole Jacky after said intimate video was leaked

With Nicole accusing Kendall of “lying to her face,” it looks like all of the bad blood between the pair stems from the NSFW video from a few weeks prior. Airing out their dirty laundry during the long-awaited reunion special, Nicole expressed that she was hurt by Kendall for lying to her about the video, claiming that it was leaked by a former fling when it was actually leaked by someone on a dating app to whom he had sent the video to just a few days before Love Island: USA began.

Nicole: “I just want to say something. Obviously, the video is not okay. Nobody deserves that. Everybody in this room can agree it’s f****d up, however, I think if you say you love somebody, in the moment when you’re telling me about something, you need to be honest. Instead of saying it’s from years ago to someone you trusted, an ex-girlfriend, and then I find out two days later from JaNa [Craig] that it was in the hotel room before you go on the show to someone on a dating app is crazy.”

Bickering back and forth, Kendall and Nicole confirmed that they still love each other and are a couple, however, they are trying to work through a tough time, with an element of trust being broken in their relationship (possibly beyond repair). Whether or not they work through this bump in the road is still up in the air, so we will just have to keep up with Kendall and Nicole via social media for any further updates.

Nonetheless, to see all of the drama unfold for yourself, you can stream the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion special at your leisure via Peacock. From fights to exclusive footage to Pizza Hut breaks (yup, you read that right), it is truly a must-see for anyone who loves seeing tons and tons of tea spilled…

