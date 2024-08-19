The dating reality show that hooked audiences with dramatic twists and turns, Love Island USA is returning on air again after its wildly popular sixth season—albeit for a reunion!

Beginning with 33 Islanders isolated in a villa in Fiji, the dating reality series follows a survival format, testing a group of singles through physical and mental challenges for six weeks. The challenges conclude with a coupling ceremony at the end of every week, wherein to remain in the villa, the Islanders must couple up with another Islander. The contestants who remain single after the coupling aredumped from the island, and the couple making it to the final with the most public votes is crowned the winner, receiving $100,000.

Love Island USA is a spinoff of Love Island UK, but the show found equal, if not more love in the States, becoming the No. 1 reality series in the U.S. across streaming (via NBC). Since we can’t get enough of the show, the recently-wrapped sixth season, hosted by the Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, is returning for a special reunion episode. Do you hear more drama, heartbreaks, and confrontations? The reunion will be full of everything and more!

Where can I watch the Love Island reunion?

Pre-filmed in New York City, the reunion was announced by host Ariana Madix during the season finale in July. It will air on Monday, Aug. 19 at 9 pm ET and will be available to stream on Peacock. Like all previous Love Island episodes, the reunion will not be live.

The reunion episode will feature the season six winning couple Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, alongside other fan-favorite couples including runners-up couples Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi; JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez; and Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, and contestants Olivia Walker, Rob Rausch, Andrea Carmona and Daniela Ortiz Rivera. (via X)

