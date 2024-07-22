‘Literally in tears’: Fans mourn the loss of ‘Love Island: USA’ season 6 and seek new shows to fill the void

In a bombastic two-hour finale — filled with parasailing, fireworks, Fijian fire dancers, and more — Love Island: USA season 6 officially came to a close yesterday (July 21), and it’s safe to say that fans of the franchise were pleased by this season of beloved competition series, as well as its end result.

Crowning Serena Page and Kordell Beckham as the champions — a duo has been coupled up with one another since day one, with the exception of Kordell’s Casa Amor fiasco #IYKYK — it was the most beautiful ending to the most beautiful love story, with viewers taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their true thoughts.

Literally in tears over how perfect this season of #LoveIslandUSA was pic.twitter.com/iLK6466aLd — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 22, 2024

As mentioned previously, season 6 was nothing short of sensational — with some Love Island: USA fans deeming it to be the best season to date — however, some viewers are currently crying because it’s over, rather than smiling because it happened. Unfortunately, that’s the opposite of how the timeless saying goes, but we simply cannot help ourselves!

me in the mirror this morning trying to find a new personality now that Love Island is over#LoveIslandUSA



pic.twitter.com/9A0MXUOUd4 — T (@teewatterss) July 22, 2024

waking up this morning knowing that this season of #loveislandusa is officially over pic.twitter.com/l9R18YkdX5 — A.L. (@ashdollarsign) July 22, 2024

It’s just hit me that this season is actually over what the fuck #LoveIslandUSA

pic.twitter.com/RHfU9wbsCx — Weslee (@WSpark98NZ2) July 22, 2024

WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO NOW THAT LOVE ISLAND IS OVER??! #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/8pKbhOX0UK — intaksprincess (@intaksprincess1) July 22, 2024

Naturally, coming with this massive loss is a need for something to fill the void.

Big Brother season 26?

The Bachelorette season 21?

Claim to Fame season 3?

There are dozens and dozens of hit competition shows airing on our television screens as we speak, but nothing will compare to the masterpiece that was Love Island: USA season 6.

LoveIslandUSA is over and now we have nothing to watch for reality tv😞 so time to tune into some fiction tv. Maybe House of Dragons, #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/nMMyoDgJvU — Ray (@TwoVsEvans) July 22, 2024

Not only are fans of the franchise worried about what show to watch next, but they are also worried about how future seasons of Love Island: USA will compare to season 6. With fan favorites like Leah Kateb and JaNa Craig keeping it real all season long — as well as controversial characters like Rob Rausch bringing the theatrics, for lack of a better term — it sure will be hard to beat this cast…

i’m gonna miss seeing them on my screen every week like what am i suppose to do now without this show?! 😭#loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/QswcZiI3ka — ana 𖤐 (@voidedangel) July 22, 2024

this cinematic ending to a perfect season of reality television that had journeys of both romantic and platonic love from beginning to end. imma miss this cast so much 😭 #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/bLEnH0T2HA — marena is over it (@xomarenahxo) July 22, 2024

Nonetheless, Love Island: USA season 6 will be greatly missed — forever holding a special place in our hearts — and it’s safe to say that we will be counting down the days until season 7 of the beloved competition series graces our television screens next summer.

Until then, we might just revisit Peacock to see finalists Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodruguez, and Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi — as well as winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham — fall in love all over again from start to finish. Needless to say, we seriously cannot get enough!

