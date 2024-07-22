‘Literally in tears’: Fans mourn the loss of ‘Love Island: USA’ season 6 and seek new shows to fill the void

In a bombastic two-hour finale — filled with parasailing, fireworks, Fijian fire dancers, and more — Love Island: USA season 6 officially came to a close yesterday (July 21), and it’s safe to say that fans of the franchise were pleased by this season of beloved competition series, as well as its end result.
Crowning Serena Page and Kordell Beckham as the champions — a duo has been coupled up with one another since day one, with the exception of Kordell’s Casa Amor fiasco #IYKYK — it was the most beautiful ending to the most beautiful love story, with viewers taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their true thoughts.
As mentioned previously, season 6 was nothing short of sensational — with some Love Island: USA fans deeming it to be the best season to date — however, some viewers are currently crying because it’s over, rather than smiling because it happened. Unfortunately, that’s the opposite of how the timeless saying goes, but we simply cannot help ourselves!
Naturally, coming with this massive loss is a need for something to fill the void.
Big Brother season 26?
The Bachelorette season 21?
Claim to Fame season 3?
There are dozens and dozens of hit competition shows airing on our television screens as we speak, but nothing will compare to the masterpiece that was Love Island: USA season 6.
Not only are fans of the franchise worried about what show to watch next, but they are also worried about how future seasons of Love Island: USA will compare to season 6. With fan favorites like Leah Kateb and JaNa Craig keeping it real all season long — as well as controversial characters like Rob Rausch bringing the theatrics, for lack of a better term — it sure will be hard to beat this cast…
Nonetheless, Love Island: USA season 6 will be greatly missed — forever holding a special place in our hearts — and it’s safe to say that we will be counting down the days until season 7 of the beloved competition series graces our television screens next summer.
Until then, we might just revisit Peacock to see finalists Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodruguez, and Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi — as well as winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham — fall in love all over again from start to finish. Needless to say, we seriously cannot get enough!
Published: Jul 22, 2024 06:21 pm