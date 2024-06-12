5 of the wildest things that happened during the ‘Love Island: USA’ season 6 premiere

Anyone who tuned into the Love Island: USA season 6 premiere on Peacock last night (June 11) is likely in agreement — that might have been the best premiere in franchise history! With a stunning new villa, an incredible new host, and a 10 out of 10 cast, season 6 of Love Island: USA is already gearing up to be the best one yet.

Why, you may ask? Keep scrolling for five of the wildest things that happened during the inaugural episode that are undoubtedly paving the way for a phenomenal summer of love.

1. The opening number

Image via Peacock

Host Ariana Madix is a true performer, competing in the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 and making her Broadway debut in Chicago earlier this year, and her singing and dancing skills were on full display during the first few minutes of the Love Island: USA season 6 premiere.

Alongside a group of singers and dancers, Ariana was the face of a flash mob that introduced all 10 islanders, set to the song “Came Here For Love” by Ella Eyre and Sigala. As the musical number continued, said islanders were seen singing by the pool, in the car, and on a boat throughout the picturesque landscapes of Fiji, joining the flash mob before entering the villa once and for all. To my knowledge, we have never seen anything like this in the history of the Love Island: USA!

2. The opening game

Image via Peacock

Locking lips with a bunch of strangers is the best way to break the ice… I guess?

Believe it or not, I feel as though entering the villa and immediately playing this rather raunchy game was actually a better alternative to how Love Island: USA usually begins. Instead of stepping forward for the man or woman the islanders are most interested in based on looks alone, this game allowed contestants to explore their potential boyfriends or girlfriends on a deeper level, as well as get a glimpse into their true personalities, before making this oh-so serious decision.

3. Having no women step forward for Kordell and Kendall

Image via Peacock

Although the women were able to spend a bit of time with the men before making their decisions, it looks like Kordell Beckham and Kendall Washington still found themselves unlucky in love. Perhaps they weren’t enough like Jacob Elordi, Travis Kelce, or Michael B. Jordan?

Heading into the hit competition show, Kordell and Kendall were my favorite men in the cast, so I was stunned to see that nobody wanted to pursue them within the villa. Both boys ended up with beautiful women by their sides regardless, Serena Page and Hannah Smith, despite both of said islanders stepping forward for 6’8″ stunner Coye Simmons instead.

4. New bombshell Liv stealing Rob over Aaron and Kendall

My jaw dropped when blonde-haired, blue-eyed Australian beauty Liv Walker entered the villa as a bombshell, adding another member to the Love Island: USA season 6 cast just an hour into the inaugural episode. Naturally, my jaw dropped again when Liv was given the power to steal a boy from their brand new couple as well — how wild is that?

Upon entering the villa, Liv had some great conversations with both Aaron Evans and Kendall Washington, as well as a somewhat awkward conversation with Rob Rausch. Because of this, my jaw dropped for the third time when she chose to steal the latter from his brand new couple, instead of either Aaron or Kendall. Based on the quality of each conversation (or lack thereof), it is safe to say that nobody saw that one coming!

5. Two new bombshells to close out the episode

Image via Peacock

As if one bombshell wasn’t enough, the episode ended with two new hunks walking into the villa: Connor Newsum and Hakeem White. Three bombshells in one episode is unheard of for Love Island: USA, especially during the premiere!

With Liv stealing Rob away from Leah Kateb, it was assumed that Leah would be packing her bags and leaving Fiji that evening, in true Love Island: USA fashion. Given the fact that the beloved competition series is filled with surprises, host Ariana Madix decided to shake things up instead, seemingly giving her two new hotties to chose from.

Who are these bombshells, and how will they shake up the villa? To find out for yourself, check out another brand new episode of Love Island: USA tonight (June 12) at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Peacock. After that, catch brand new episodes Thursdays through Tuesdays.

If the rest of the season is anything like the premiere, it will be nothing short of phenomenal…

