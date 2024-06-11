From Travis Kelce to Megan Thee Stallion, the ‘Love Island: USA’ season 6 cast spills their celebrity crushes

10 sexy singles, as well as a series of bombshells still to come, will be looking for love on season 6 of Love Island: USA, premiering tonight (June 11) at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Peacock. As we anxiously await tonight’s episode (with a margarita in hand, of course), fans of the franchise are left with just one burning question: will the cast actually be able to find their dream man or woman in the villa?

Season 5 of Love Island: USA resulted in some strong couples, with winners Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli and finalists Taylor Smith and Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen and Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo still together today, but the season 6 islanders are seemingly coming in with some higher stakes. Revealing their celebrity crushes (AKA who they are looking for a man or woman just like) to Peacock ahead of their journey, it is clear that Hannah, Aaron, Jana, Coye, Kaylor, Kendall, Leah, Kordell, Serena and Rob will settle for nothing less than the best!

Who are said celebrity crushes exactly, and will it have any impact on who they couple up with this evening? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith admitted to Peacock that her celebrity crushes are star athletes Odell Beckham Jr. and Michael B. Jordan. With Odell Beckham Jr.’s brother, Kordell Beckham, also serving as a member of the cast of Love Island: USA season 6, will she shoot her shot with him to get one step closer to her dream man? With the first coupling happening in mere hours, only time will tell…

Aaron Evans

Similarly, Aaron Evans admitted to Peacock that is celebrity crush is Barbie, Suicide Squad and The Wolf of Wall Street actress Margot Robbie, and who can blame him? She is seriously as beautiful as can be, inside and out.

Jana Craig

Whether you are an athlete or an actor, it doesn’t matter when it comes to Jana Craig. She revealed that her celebrity crushes are Travis Kelce and Rege-Jean Page, two men who could not be more different from one another, but are equally as attractive — hubba hubba!

Coye Simmons

Deeming his celebrity crushes to be Kim Kardashian and Karrueche Tran, it is clear that Coye Simmons has some serious taste. Both women are soooo stunning, but will he manage to find someone comparable in the Love Island: USA season 6 villa?

Kaylor Martin

Coming in as one of the youngest members of the cast, Kaylor Martin’s youthfulness is on full display when it comes to celebrity crushes (with the exception of Patrick Swayze). Like a true 22-year-old, it looks like she has an affinity towards Harry Jowsey and Jacob Elordi. She must like her men as tall as can be!

Kendall Washington

Kendall Washington admitted that his celebrity crushes are Jessica Alba and Minka Kelly. While the bar is set super high, hopefully he manages to find his own version of either Alba or Kelly in the Love Island: USA season 6 villa…

Leah Kateb

Believe it or not, Leah Kateb is the only islander who did not reveal her celebrity crushes. I guess we will just have to wait and see what her true type is when Love Island: USA season 6 premieres tonight…

Kordell Beckham

Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce and Jhené Aiko better watch their backs, because it looks like Kordell Beckham, Odell Beckham Jr.’s brother, is crushing on them big time. Would they be open to dating a 21-year-old, though?

Serena Page

Serena Page shared that she is looking for a “medium king,” but based on her celebrity crushes being 6′ 3″ Method Man and 5′ 10″ Michael Ealy, we are not too sure about that one. It’s the personality that matters anyways, right?

Last but certainly not least, Rob Rausch admitted to Peacock that celebrity crushes are Beabadoobee and Madelyn Cline. After pursuing Carmen Kocourek during the infamous Casa Amor week during season 5 of Love Island: USA, we definitely could have guessed the latter, but Beabadoobee was a bit of a curveball. After all, Kocourek and Cline could be twins!

After weeks and weeks of anticipation, season 6 of Love Island: USA finally premieres tonight (June 11) at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Peacock. We seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything that is in store, but will any of these islanders manage to find someone they love more than their celebrity crush? We will just have to tune in to find out…

