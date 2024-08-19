‘Traumatizing’: A ‘Love Island: USA’ contestant’s shady Instagram story teases that the season 6 reunion special might get spicy

With filming for the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion occurring in the Big Apple last week, it’s safe to say that the editors are in for a treat, pulling out the best bits of the certain-to-be-dramatic conversation to transform into a television special, hitting Peacock tomorrow.

Recommended Videos

Before filming even began, Liv Walker teased that things might get physical when the cast reunites for the first time in New York City. While there is no way to know whether or not this came to fruition until the reunion graces our television screens, it is safe to say that something went down, with one islander even deeming the entire experience to be “traumatizing” — yikes!

Based on a series of posts shared to social media, islanders like PPG (AKA Serena Page, Leah Kateb, and JaNa Craig), Kaylor Martin, and Liv Walker seemingly had a good time — with the latter potentially finding love with a professional athlete — but it looks like others had a not-so great trip…

“Bye New York. It’s been traumatizing, but praying the next time I’m in New York, I’m in a better place,” Casa Amor cutie Sierra Mills shared to her Instagram story, just moments after filming for the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion wrapped and just moments before heading home to Escondido, California once and for all.

Naturally, this caused fans of the franchise to believe that the reunion was as wild as can be, eager to stream it via Peacock tomorrow to see all of the tea, but simultaneously concerned for the mental health of the Love Island: USA season 6 contestants. After all “traumatizing” is a strong word:

“I think we tend to forget these are real people with real feelings. Seems like so much went on last night 🥴” Why is everyone traumatized 😂😂 I hope they’re okay tho. It’s getting scary” “The way I’m so confused because like what really happened last night??? 😭😭” “I just knowww shi went DOWNNN August 19th come faster plzzz 😩😩😩”

A popular reality television blogger, Stephanie Tleiji, took a deep dive into the mental health topic even further, taking comments from Caine Bacon — who was removed from the Love Island: USA reunion for anti-Asian racism and other controversial comments — and Daniella Ortiz-Rivera into account.

With both parties taking to TikTok to express their true thoughts — with the former claiming to have been bullied by a producer, while the latter sobbed on the video-sharing platform to spread kindness and awareness about mental health as a whole — it looks like the Love Island: USA season 6 contestants have been put through the wringer, especially the Casa Amor islanders.

Naturally, fans of the summer-seasoned dating series took to the comment section, once again, to share their thoughts on the situation. While many are just excited to see the reunion for themselves, others are “so concerned” for the islanders who were involved:

“Daniella deserves love… I hope she’s okay” “I need to see it immediately I am so concerned.” “I’m dying to know what really happened on that reunion 😭” “Are the producers just evil people? Like this season was so fun and the love and friendship was the best part why tf are the producers making it so ugly?”

Is everyone being dramatic, or will the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion seriously be a bloodbath? The only way to find out is to mark your calendars, set your alarms, and tune into Peacock at 9pm ET/6pm PT tomorrow to see the television special for yourself.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy