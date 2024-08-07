‘She’s watching too much baddies’: ‘Love Island: USA’ contestant spills plans to throw hands at the upcoming season 6 reunion

With season 6 of Love Island: USA having come and gone, it is clear that there is one woman — with the exception of PPG, consisting of Serena Page, Leah Kateb, and JaNa Craig — who always kept it as real as can be: Liv Walker.

Despite pursuing islanders like Rob Rausch, Hakeem White, Nigel Okafor, and more within the villa, the blonde bombshell was unable to find lasting love on Love Island: USA, ultimately leaving Fiji and heading back to Australia #SingleAF on day 24. Nonetheless, Liv managed to find forever friendship on the series — notably with the one and only Kaylor Martin — eager to reconnect with her girls when she returns for the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion on Aug. 19.

Having been able to watch the final days of the show from her home — as well as rewatch the infamous Casa Amor week, where she was able to see just how horrible Aaron Evans treated her bestie boo — Liv is hoping to spill some major tea at the reunion, going so far as to tease that there might be a physical fight on the horizon. How wild is that?

In a “GRWM” video shared via TikTok, Liv asked Love Island: USA fans for suggestions as to what she should wear to the reunion, with the only requirements being something that she can move in and “something really pretty.” Oh, and something she can throw a punch in…

Naturally, fans took to the comment section of the post to express just how much they love Liv for keeping it real and letting her sense of humor shine, as well as never taking life too seriously as a whole:

“She been ready her whole life to be in somebody’s reunion 😂😂😂😂” “‘Something I can 👊🏽 in’ lmaoo I love her 😂😂😂” “Liv is DEFINITELY invited to the cookout!!!” “I freaking love her 😂😂”

Others argued that she has been watching too much Bad Girls Club rather than Love Island: USA, a reality TV show in which physical fights are the norm:

“Ugh I love her so damn much. It always felt like I was watching BGC when she would go off 😪🤍” “Lmaooo she shoulda been on Bad Girls Club!” “Liv watches way too much Baddies. I can’t 😭😭😭😭” “She’s watching to much Baddies. I love it.”

With islanders like Andrea Carmona, Daia McGhee, Caine Bacon, and more heavily gossiping on social media since their untimely departures, respectively, will the season 6 reunion actually get physical? While there is no way to know for sure what it will entail, we would certainly not be surprised if someone swings.

To see for yourself what goes down on the season 6 reunion, tune into Peacock at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Monday, Aug. 19. With a couple or two rumored to have already broken up, the drama is certain to be at an all-time high!

