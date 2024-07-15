‘Would I take him back? Probably not’: Ousted ‘Love Island: USA’ islander Liv Walker dishes on Aaron and Kaylor’s rocky relationship

She may have left the Love Island: USA villa in an oh-so dramatic triple dumping — alongside Casa Amor cuties Catherine Marshall and Daia McGhee — but Liv Walker‘s impact on the beloved competition series will never be forgotten…

Known for always speaking her mind — as well as being a true girl’s girl, fighting for her friends in times of trouble — fans of the franchise are already campaigning for Liv to join Love Island: USA for season 7, or even making a return on season 6, sharing their true thoughts via X:

Cause why the producers ain’t pull a love island France and bring liv back with Harrison they would’ve been right for each other😣😣😣#loveislandUSA — 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@lmxoqq) July 14, 2024

Despite coupling up with Rob Rausch, Hakeem White, Miguel Harichi, Nigel Okafor, and Caine Bacon throughout her time on the hit competition show, Liv found herself unlucky in love time and time again, eventually getting dumped from the villa on day 24 when nobody chose to couple up with her at the re-coupling ceremony, leaving her #SingleAF.

If what 🐴 🦷 said is true… Kassy’s flight needs to be cancelled right tf now and bring back Liv #LoveIslandUSA — C&C (@SurvivingDOE) July 13, 2024

While she might not have found a man, the Aussie was known for her strong friendship with Kaylor Martin throughout season 6 of Love Island: USA, supporting her in all of her highs and lows, especially surrounding her rocky relationship with Aaron Evans. If you have been keeping up with the beloved competition series, we all know what happened during the infamous Casa Amor twist — yikes!

A flight to Fiji from Sydney ain’t even that they can get Liv back in that villa if they want to #loveislandusa — AM (@V12UL) July 13, 2024

Although she left single, Liv is at peace with her Love Island: USA journey, grateful for the overall experience and the opportunity to meet such a great group of girls, many of which will be her best friends for life:

“It was just the best experience of my life. I loved it. I would never fault it… I’m going to have these friends for life. Each person brought a different part to the team, and we each learned from each other. I don’t know who’s going to win, but I wish they all could win because they’re honestly the sweetest girls ever.”

Sitting down with PEOPLE after her untimely exit, Liv teased that although she would love for her bestie boo to bring home the bacon at the end of the hit competition show, she certainly has some thoughts on Kaylor’s connection with Aaron.

Describing Kaylor as her “ride-or-die” whom she “absolutely adores” — adding that she will be her bridesmaid or maid of honor, “because she’s such a genuine soul and she sees the best in everyone no matter if they’ve hurt her” — Liv then delved into what she thinks about Kaylor’s relationship with Aaron. While it’s not her place to tell Kaylor what she can and cannot do, the blonde beauty certainly had some thoughts on the situation, bashing her British boyfriend:

“[Aaron] has done her dirty many times. It’s a hard situation… He does care so much about her, and he knows he messed up a lot. Personally, I feel like if you’re given the chance to explain everything you’ve done, just say it all! I feel like him not saying it all and saying he forgot [about some of his actions during the Casa Amor twist] kind of made the situation worse.”

Admitting that she would not have taken Aaron back had she been in Kaylor’s shoes, Liv gave her BFF the benefit of the doubt, clarifying that she is not in their private conversations and has no idea what happens behind closed doors. After all, Aaron could be a great guy…

“I’m not in the situation, and I don’t see the chats they have individually. I like them together when they’re good, but also, don’t hurt my girl. When we found out he went on [The Traitors], he was kind of not in the girls’ good books. We were like, ‘We can see why you were on it. Traitor. Yeah, got that.'”

Officially becoming boyfriend and girlfriend tonight (July 14), could the bond between Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans have good intentions after all? While Liv Walker is no longer in the villa to shoot things straight, it is safe to say that we will be tuning into Peacock each and every evening (except for Wednesdays) to see whether or not Aaron has another slip up, or if they manage to secure the victory at the end of season 6 of Love Island: USA instead. Needless to say, we are on the edge of our seats!

