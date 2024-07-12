The remaining ‘Love Island: USA’ men, ranked from who we would most to least likely let date our daughter

Love Island: USA season 6 has been a whirlwind (to say the least), and it just keeps getting better and better!

Recommended Videos

After the infamous Casa Amor week came to a close, seven men remain in the villa: Aaron Evans, Caine Bacon, Kendall Washington, Kenny Rodriguez, Kordell Beckham, Miguel Harichi, and Rob Rausch. With every man bringing someone back — with the exception of Kendall and Aaron (well, kinda) — this might be the shadiest group of guys to date!

Because of this, we could not help but ask ourselves an extremely important question: Which Love Island: USA season 6 islanders (if any) would we let date our daughter? After quite a bit of pondering, keep scrolling for our ranking, from who we would most to least likely let date our daughter…

Kenny Rodriguez

If we could use two words to describe Kenny Rodriguez, it would be “unproblematic king.” Despite bringing Catherine Marshall back from Casa Amor — ultimately leaving JaNa Craig single — he immediately realized his mistake, desperately trying to win her back afterwards. Entering the villa and only having eyes for JaNa — bringing her on an oh-so romantic date upon his arrival — Kenny has managed to prove his loyalty time and time again throughout Love Island: USA season 6, something that we would want to see in our daughter’s future partner. Despite his one slip up, Kenny is the perfect partner!

Kendall Washington

Kendall Washington comes a close second to Kenny, only ranked lower due to his tendency to s**t talk — for lack of a better phrase — throughout the villa. With loose lips that spill all of the tea, who knows what he would say about our daughter…

Other than this mere technicality, based on how he treats Nicole Jacky, Kendall seems like a true sweetheart who would treat our daughter with the utmost respect. We are certain that he is a loverboy at his core!

Caine Bacon

We know hardly anything about Caine Bacon at this point in the beloved competition series, but at least he hasn’t done anything to rub fans of Love Island: USA the wrong way. Because the other islanders have made dozens and dozens of mistakes throughout their time in the villa, we have no choice but to rank Caine above them, but we need to see him shine in the villa for a little longer before we make any strong opinions one way or another…

Kordell Beckham

The last four men on our list have undoubtedly made mistakes within the villa, but Kordell Beckham’s mistakes are not nearly as bad as some of the others. Because of this, we can confidently give him the fourth place spot on our list, although his actions in Casa Amor were questionable (to say the least).

Kordell was simply testing out how strong his connection with Serena Page actually was, and since Casa Amor cutie Daia McGhee was the first woman to pursue him wholeheartedly — with Serena being rather wishy washy all season long — we don’t blame him for following suit. Hopefully he wouldn’t two-time our daughter, though!

Aaron Evans

Aaron Evans did the same thing as Kordell — pursue another woman at Casa Amor, despite having a strong connection with someone back in the villa — but given the fact that his connection was much more intense with Kaylor Martin than Kordell’s was with Serena Page, he had to be ranked lower on our list. With his actions in Casa Amor, as well as his choice to lie about them when he returned to the villa, we can confidently say that we would not want Aaron to date our daughter. After all, we don’t know whether or not he would hurt her, and more importantly, we don’t know whether or not he would lie about his actions afterwards. #ShadyAF

Rob Rausch

Oh, Rob — there is soooo much to say. Having a bug obsession, working as a snake wrangler, constantly wearing overalls, and more, Rob Rausch is definitely someone we would advise our daughter to stay away from, and the way that he has treated women within the villa on Love Island: USA season 6 contributes to this sentiment. Fighting with Leah Kateb, Liv Walker, and dozens and dozens of other islanders — plus rolling his eyes seemingly every second of the day — we are definitely not team Rob (to say the least). Given how strongly he felt about Andrea Carmona, we know that the Alabama native has a little bit of a heart, but still not enough to put him higher than second-to-last place.

Miguel Harichi

Nobody screams “f**kboy” — for lack of a better phrase — quite like Miguel Harichi. Pursuing almost every girl in the villa, as well as locking lips with them, we just know that this British beauty would drop our daughter in a heartbeat. After all, remember how thrilled he was to go to Casa Amor?

With Love Island: USA season 5 islander Harrison Luna joining Love Island: USA season 6 as a bombshell at the end of the episode yesterday (July 11), where will he fare in terms of this list? Only time will tell…

To see how the remainder of the beloved competition series unfolds — as well as how Harrison will shake up the villa — catch brand new episodes of Love Island: USA season 6 every day (except for hump day) on Peacock. From the shared sentiment of Love Island: USA fans all across the country, it is already the best season to date!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy