‘Love Island: USA’: What does PPG stand for?

Given the fact that it was only mentioned briefly on Love Island: USA season 6, fans of the racy competition series who have been keeping up with their favorite islanders post-filming are likely left with just one crucial question: What does “PPG” stand for?

Ever since leaving the villa, the iconic trio of Love Island: USA season 6 — consisting of finalists Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig, and Serena Page — has been spending seemingly every waking moment together, documenting their antics and whereabouts via social media, constantly referring to their three-piece friend group as “PPG.”

The girls undoubtedly had a close connection in Fiji, but unless you were paying extremely close attention to each and every conversation on Love Island: USA season 6, the acronym “PPG” might feel like it is coming out of the blue, mentioned in various social media posts, podcast appearances, interviews, and more as of late.

Fortunately, we got you covered with where exactly “PPG” came from, for those who have been wondering.

“PPG” stands for Powerpuff Girls

One of the most iconic trios of all time is the Powerpuff Girls, so “PPG” is an acronym for the cartoon crew that Leah, JaNa, and Serena use to describe their posse. It is unclear which islander identifies with which Powerpuff Girl exactly, but our best guess is that Leah identifies with Blossom, JaNa identifies with Bubbles, and Serena identifies with Buttercup. After all, their personalities speak for themselves!

Nonetheless, with the reunion special hitting Peacock on Monday (August 19) at 9pm ET/6pm PT, we cannot to get some closure on Love Island: USA season 6. With Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington AND Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans rumored to have broken up — as well as Liv Walker threatening to pack a punch — it is certain to be jam-packed with juicy drama, but we are definitely the most excited to see “PPG” back on our television screens.

