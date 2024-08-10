Image Credit: Disney
Love Island: USA stars Kaylor and Aaron
Image via Peacock
Sassy TikToks hint that ‘Love Island: USA’ star Kaylor Martin might have some bad blood with boyfriend Aaron Evans after all

It’s all fun and games until there’s trouble in paradise…
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|

Published: Aug 9, 2024 07:34 pm

Getting booted from Love Island: USA just one day shy of finale night, Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans — who were coupled up with one another since day one — definitely had the rockiest road on season 6. Now it looks like there might still be some trouble in paradise.

Kaylor and Aaron hit a rough patch during the infamous Casa Amor week, when Aaron participated in some NSFW activities with Daniela Ortiz-Rivera. After returning to the villa, Kaylor and Aaron managed to rekindle their romance, but when more information came out about Aaron’s actions, the Pennsylvania native found herself hurt repeatedly and wondering what else he might be hiding.

After filming came to a close, Kaylor admitted on numerous podcasts — notably BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry and The Viall Files with Nick Viall — that after watching Aaron’s antics, she would be continuing her relationship with caution. Recently, it looks like things were taken a step further, with Kaylor posting a series of oh-so sassy TikToks that tease bad blood with her boyfriend.

@kaylor.martin

where was this song in the villa

♬ Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter

The first TikTok that stood out to fans was posted six days ago and featured Kaylor lip-syncing to the Sabrina Carpenter smash hit “Please Please Please.” Given that the lyrics highlight being in love with someone who consistently makes bad decisions — often identified by the line “I beg you don’t embarass me motherf****r — Kaylor lip-syncing this song specifically seems like a shot at Aaron and his antics during Casa Amor week. The caption of the post — which reads, “Where was this song in the villa?” — seemingly solidifies this theory, which is later reinforced by even more TikToks.

@kaylor.martin

no hate to the song you just have no idea

♬ Came Here for Love – Sigala & Ella Eyre

Another TikTok came shortly afterward, posted to the platform just two days ago. In the video, Kaylor is seen awkwardly listening to “Came Here For Love” by Sigala and Ella Eyre — the theme song of Love Island: USA — with text that reads “I will hear this mf song in my nightmares.” The caption doubles down on this uneasy feeling, stating, “No hate to the song you just have no idea.” If someone really went on Love Island: USA and found true love, wouldn’t listening to the theme song evoke feelings of happiness? Because of this, we can only assume that Kaylor and Aaron are no longer an item…

@kaylor.martin

😘

♬ dropped da f I give – Brooke Carlson

The third and final TikTok she shared might just be the straw that broke the camel’s back, and indeed, it has led Love Island: USA fans to believe that Kaylor and Aaron are definitely not a couple anymore. On Aug. 8, Kaylor posted a video to an oh-so telling sound, seemingly throwing shade at Aaron yet again:

“Oops! Dropped the f**k I give. Want it back? Well, you shouldn’t have lied to me in the first place b***h. F**k you!”

Naturally, fans of the franchise were proud of Kaylor for finally standing up for herself, taking to the comments section of the post to express just how excited they are that she seems to have left her significant other:

“Finally!! So proud of you Kaylor!! 👑”

“This is the Kaylor we’ve been waiting forrrrr 😭”

“This is what I have beennn waiting forrrr stand on yo business queen”

With her bestie Liv Walker teasing that the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion might get physical, can we expect Kaylor and Aaron to duke it out when the television special drops on Peacock on Aug.19? It’s impossible to know what the future holds, but we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed nonetheless…

