‘Love Island USA’ season 6 reunion date, confirmed

With all of the former islanders — well, at least most of the former islanders — in New York City as we speak, it looks like the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion is inching closer and closer, and we seriously cannot contain our excitement.

Love Island: USA season 6 ended on a high note with five happy couples: Kaylor and Aaron, Nicole and Kendall, JaNa and Kenny, Leah and Miguel, and Serena and Kordell. As more and more time has passed, things have become quite tumultuous for a few of said duos — notably Kaylor and Aaron and Kendall and Nicole — so we cannot wait to see them hash things out on our television screens.

Warning: Liv Walker even chose an outfit that she can pack a punch in — yikes!

Because of this, fans of the Love Island franchise are left with just one burning question: When is the Love Island: USA season 6 anyways? Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to find out for yourself.

The Love Island: USA season 6 reunion is on August 19

Announced during the finale of the viral dating show, the Love Island USA season 6 reunion will hit Peacock on Monday, Aug, 19, at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Given the fact that the islanders are in New York City a week early, we can only assume that this reunion will be pre-filmed sometime this week, prior to hitting our television screens on Monday.

It will be hosted by Vanderpump Rules‘ Ariana Madix — who doubles as the host of Love Island USA season 6 — and it will feature “the winners, some fan-favorite couples, and a few of this season’s bombshells.” With bombshells like Caine Bacon and Andrea Carmona causing quite a bit of chaos via social media after their untimely exits, respectively, we are excited to see how they interact with their fellow islanders after spilling some tea…

Needless to say, our fingers are crossed that the Love Island USA season 6 reunion is jam-packed with juicy drama, but until then, we will be keeping up with our favorite islanders via social media for updates regarding their endeavors in the Big Apple.

