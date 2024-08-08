Is Leah Kateb dating Miguel Harichi from ‘Love Island: USA’ season 6, or is there another man on her radar? The tea, spilled

Almost taking home the $100k cash prize at the end of Love Island: USA season 6 — only falling short to cute-as-can-be couple Serena Page and Kordell Beckham — Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi are arguably one of the best couples to come from the Love Island franchise. Remember how sweet their Declarations of Love were on finale night?

Leah — an OG islander, alongside Serena Page, JaNa Craig, Kaylor Martin, and Hannah Smith — had a bit of a rocky road to begin her Love Island journey, notably feuding with Rob Rausch and being left #SingleAF on numerous occasions. When the idea of finding love seemed like a lost cause, hot new bombshell Miguel swooped in and saved the day, sparking up a connection with Leah after pursuing a relationship (that promptly fizzled out) with Liv Walker. After all, there’s a reason why Leah considers Miguel her guardian angel!

Ending the show on the highest of highs as the runners-up, are Leah and Miguel still going strong today? Both parties have been doing a great deal of press since Love Island: USA came to a close, so here’s what they had to say regarding their relationship.

Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi are dating

Leah Kateb spilled all the tea on a recent episode of the Cancelled podcast — hosted by social media sensation Tana Mongeau — seemingly confirming her relationship with Miguel Harichi beyond season 6 of Love Island: USA. When asked if she and Miguel are pursuing a relationship with one another outside of the villa, the California native replied, “He’s my boo,” before delving into the details:

“I feel like we just have such a special bond, that I just feel like if you guys saw the whole thing pan out, you would get it. We are like so in tune, and I just feel like he’s the most compassionate, understanding person ever… My family just keeps saying like they couldn’t have dreamt of someone better for me.”

Naturally, fans of the Love Island franchise were thrilled, taking to the comment section:

“Leah is glowing and I love that her aura glows every time she talks about Miguel 🥰” “She’s glowing as she talks about Miguel 😍 Our girl is really in love 😍” “omggg our parentsss are togetherrr!! ❤️❤️”

Miguel doubled down on his relationship with Leah in an interview with the USA Network, teasing the pair’s plans for the future, ultimately implying that they are still going strong today:

“I’m definitely going to be going over to LA after this. I’m probably going to spend a couple of months there, and that’s where she’s based as well, so she wants to show me around her sides of LA and show me her version of it. She wants to take me to her farm, see her animals and stuff, which I’m looking forward to. She knows all the dopest restaurants and whatnot, so I feel like we’ve got some good things planned.”

Aside from spending time in Leah’s neck of the woods, the two lovebirds have plans to travel to Florida to visit Walt Disney World (especially Epcot) as well. “I feel like we’re just going to have a bunch of fun while I’m out there,” Miguel gushed, and we just cannot get over how wholesome he is!

Given the fact that Leah and Miguel have not interacted with one another much after Love Island: USA came to a close — with the former being in the United States and the latter in the United Kingdom — we could not be more excited to see them reconnect at the season 6 reunion on Aug. 19. With Liv teasing that there might be a physical fight on the horizon, the cast better buckle their seatbelts!



