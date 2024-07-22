‘A POET’: ‘Love Island: USA’ fans praise an islander who unexpectedly let his vulnerable side shine on finale night

The finale of Love Island: USA season 6 was definitely one for the books — complete with parasailing, fireworks, Fijian fire dancers, and more — but one thing that we did not have on our bingo card was Miguel Harichi being the star of the show.

Coming in as a bombshell during the “Kissing Booth” challenge on day 9 — locking lips with each and every woman in the villa — Miguel was ultimately given the opportunity to steal an islander of his choosing. Selecting Liv Walker at the time, the 27-year-old later pursued a connection with contestants like Cassidy Laudano and Sierra Mills before settling down with Leah Kateb, someone who was not on his radar at the beginning of his Love Island: USA journey.

With Leah having a rather rocky experience on Love Island: USA up until then — notably beefing with the oh-so controversial Rob Rausch — Miguel was seriously her saving grace!

Based on his actions during the finale of Love Island: USA season 6 — as well as some little moments here and there throughout the hit competition show — lucky for Miguel and Leah shippers, it looks like the pair is in it for the long haul…

With Miguel showing a much more sentimental side to him towards the end of the series — spanning far beyond his goofball personality — he showed viewers that the love between him and Leah is as real as can be, ultimately securing second place during the Love Island: USA season 6 finale. How exciting is that?

leah shocked at being in the final 4 and miguel still reassuring her with "you're a very a good person. you're a kind soul. you deserve to be here".

liv talking about miguel being so protective over leah, not leaving her side and now she calls him her guardian angel…

For Miguel to be able to hold Leah's hands and take her out from how low that snake tried to sink her to the very height of happiness isn't appreciated enough. So much so that she doesn't even hesitate choosing him over and over again

pic.twitter.com/pZO9xCYzzw — tortured🌩 (@rosaymami97) July 22, 2024

#loveislandusa after tonight we may never see a man this mesmerizing to enter the villa again. he’s the most gorgeous, charismatic & honest playa i’ve ever seen— miguel harichi you’re the king of bombshells & you’ll always have my heart 🥹🫠 pic.twitter.com/k6rQbNkRIK — tip tip tip (@carmenhopera) July 21, 2024

While doing their declarations of love — my favorite part of the beloved competition series — just moments before host Ariana Madix announced the winners — AKA Serena Page and Kordell Beckham — Miguel shocked fans of the franchise when he had perhaps the most eloquent speech of the evening.

With his vulnerability on full display, Love Island: USA viewers went so far as to call him “a poet,” sharing their true thoughts on his tear-jerking speech via X (formerly known as Twitter):

“i know that to you there are sides that perhaps you are even ashamed of but to me there’s a blinding light that far outshines all of those shortcomings”

miguel is a POET. he fell for leah so bad #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/M8YPXQ0tQT — dai (@vietbaddie) July 22, 2024

“i love you” is overrated,



"i love you" is overrated,

So Miguel said this instead: "i know there are sides to u that perhaps u are even ashamed of, but to me there's a blinding light that far outshines all the other shortcomings" now that's a true love declaration

“You faced trials and emotional rollercoasters, mirrors that left you hurt and angered” – Miguel



"You faced trials and emotional rollercoasters, mirrors that left you hurt and angered" – Miguel

I will NEVER get over this speech, he really is a smooth talker

Miguel on the record saying he has a memory of a goldfish, yet remembering his convos with Leah. Their first convo on the dock wasn't even broadcasted. This proves that Miguel had always set his eyes on Leah, he was just taking time, glad they came through

Praising the ups and downs of their relationship — as well as accepting Leah for her faults and mistakes throughout the beloved competition series — throughout his declaration of love, it looks like Miguel and Leah are ready to continue their relationship in the real world, but only time will tell whether or not it lasts. Needless to say, we will be keeping up with both parties on social media for all of the updates…

Until then, to watch their love story unfold from start to finish, fans of the franchise can binge watch all of Love Island: USA season 6 on Peacock as we speak. Deemed to be the best season to date by viewers all across America, you won’t regret tuning in!

