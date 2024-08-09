‘IM SO HAPPY THEY MET’: The Aussies of ‘Love Island: USA’ season 6 finally met, but did they experience crickets or sparks?

Ladies and gentlemen, it looks like Love Island: USA season 6 might have a connection brewing between two islanders that nobody expected to connect post-show, both being blonde-haired, blue-eyed beauties from Australia. Harrison Luna and Liv Walker might just be a match made in heaven!

For those who need a bit of a refresher, Liv Walker — a 22-year-old college student — arrived as a bombshell at the very beginning of Love Island: USA season 6, while Harrison Luna — a 27-year-old diamond dealer and two-time Love Island: USA contestant — made his return to our television screens as one of the final bombshells, arriving just moments after Liv Walker was dumped from the villa as a single-Pringle. Given that he was the only other contestant to stem from Australia this season, fans of the franchise were devastated that Harrison and Liv never crossed paths, as many believe they could have been the perfect pair.

Nonetheless, everyone’s dreams came true today, Aug. 9, as the two islanders were seen traveling together from Australia to the United States for the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion, set to take place in New York City later this month. Posting photos and videos with one another on their respective Instagram stories — as well as Liv and Harrison posting a silly TikTok together on the plane — it looks like sparks might be flying between the duo, and Love Island: USA fans seriously cannot contain their excitement.

On Liv’s Instagram story, she shared a video of herself boarding the plane alongside Harrison with text that read “NYC BOUND.” Likewise, on Harrison’s Instagram story, he shared a boomerang looking out the window of the plane with text that reads “First leg… Wish me luck. ADL-SYD.” Subsequently, the diamond dealer shared a selfie alongside the blonde bombshell with text that read “Second leg… Wish us luck. SYD-HND.”

While it is impossible to get a read on their chemistry from those posts alone, the connection between Harrison and Liv was evident in a silly TikTok posted to the latter’s account, where the pair sang and danced to “Came Here for Love” by Ella Eyre and Sigala (aka the theme song of Love Island: USA).

Don’t just take it from us, though. Take it from the dozens and dozens of Love Island: USA fans who flooded Liv’s comment section, shipping the duo:

“I am soooo here for Liv & Harrison content!!!” “oh yeah this couple would’ve ATE on the show” “I wanted y’all together so badddd 😩💕”

Nonetheless, will we manage to see any flirtatiousness between Harrison and Liv at the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion? While there is no way to know for sure until it drops on Peacock on Monday, Aug. 19, one islander is already teasing that the television special might get physical. Needless to say, you should definitely mark your calendar so you do not miss a single thing…

