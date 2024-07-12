‘Love Island: USA’: Who are Harrison Luna and Kassy Castillo? Everything you need to know about the season 5 stars returning for season 6

As fans of the Love Island franchise likely know, the beloved competition series runs on hot new bombshells circulating in and out of the villa every few days, shaking up even the strongest couples. With season 6 of Love Island: USA currently underway — and already becoming the best season to date — it’s about to get even better when two familiar faces enter the villa in the upcoming days: Harrison Luna and Kassy Castillo.

Both from season 5 of Love Island: USA and leaving with someone, Harrison and Kassy are #SingleAF nowadays, but what does their dating history look like? To learn more about these sexy singles — from their hometown to their occupation to their previous stint on Love Island: USA and beyond — just keep scrolling.

The duo even shared who they have their sights set on this time around. Naturally, the tea is piping hot!

Harrison Luna

Getting our first glimpse at the hot new bombshell yesterday (July 11), Harrison Luna is a 26 years old hunk from Adelaide, South Australia, currently working as a diamond dealer. According to his various social media profiles, he has also tried his hand at hospitality and modeling in the past. Is there anything he can’t do?

During season 5 of Love Island: USA, Harrison entered the villa on day 4 as a bombshell, but he was dumped from the villa on day 15. While his journey was relatively short-lived, he sure made a splash, coupling up with both Destiny Davis and Emily Chavez throughout his time on the beloved competition series, before he and Emily were deemed the “least compatible couple.”

This time around, Harrison told Maura Higgins on Love Island: USA Aftersun that he has his eyes on Nicole Jacky and Catherine Marshall:

“The attraction’s there, we’ll see if anything else follows… I’m going to go in and go for exactly who I want. Just dive in headfirst and see what it’s all about.”

With Catherine out of the villa, it looks like Harrison has no choice but to put all of his time and attention into Nicole, but should Kendall Washington be worried about the hot new bombshell stealing his girl? Only time will tell…

Kassy Castillo

Also from season 5 of Love Island: USA, 24-year-old Kassy Castillo is ready to cause some chaos for the second time. Born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, this real estate student turned social media sensation is ready to go after what she wants, hopefully with a better end result than her previous stint in the villa…

Her journey on season 5 of Love Island: USA was rocky (to say the least), despite getting a second place finish alongside Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio, falling short to Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli in the end. In a situation reminiscent of the Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans fiasco, Leo was unfaithful during Casa Amor, getting extremely intimate with one of the women: Johnnie Garcia. Taking him back nonetheless, Kassy and Leo pursued a relationship with one another all the way to the end of the hit competition show and outside of the villa, breaking up shortly afterwards due to long distance.

Deeming Kendall Washington to be “a good-looking guy,” Kassy told Maura Higgins on Love Island: USA Aftersun that aside from him, Rob Rausch definitely caught her eye in terms of who she wants to pursue this time around:

“Rob… I think only because I know him, there’s some history. We’ve known each other since last summer. We tried to explore in Casa.”

As Love Island: USA superfans might remember, Rob was a part of last season’s Casa Amor twist, returning to the villa as an OG islander on season 6 of Love Island: USA, much to the delight of viewers all across America. Reflecting on the times when she was rather flirtatious with the Alabama native, we cannot help but wonder whether or not a spark is still there between the pair, just waiting to ignite…

While only time will tell what actually happens, to find out for yourself how Harrison and Kassy shake up the villa this time around, catch brand new episodes of Love Island: USA every day via Peacock (except for Wednesdays). With Kassy and Rob having locked lips in the past, there is definitely a storm brewing in Fiji!

