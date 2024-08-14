‘Love Island USA’ season 6 reunion time, confirmed

In New York City as we speak, the cast of Love Island: USA season 6 is gearing up for the highly-anticipated reunion special, and we already know that the drama is going to be at an all-time high. In fact, Liv Walker even teased that things might get physical when the cast reunites for the first time — how wild is that?

Recommended Videos

For those who need a refresher, Love Island: USA ended with five (allegedly) happy couples — Kaylor and Aaron, Nicole and Kendall, JaNa and Kenny, Leah and Miguel, and Serena and Kordell — with the latter taking home the $100k cash prize. Now that the beloved competition series has been over for a few weeks, rumor has it that only three of said couples have survived until this point. With Kaylor and Aaron and Kendall and Nicole seemingly splitting up, we are certain to see some major tea spilled on our television screens during the reunion special, and we obviously are on the edge of our seats for everything it has in store.

When will said tea be spilled, you may ask? Announced by Vanderpump Rules‘ Ariana Madix — who doubles as the host of Love Island USA season 6 — during the finale, the reunion special will hit Peacock on Monday, Aug. 19. To find out what time you should set your alarms for exactly, we got you covered below.

The Love Island: USA season 6 reunion is at 9pm ET/6pm PT on August 19

Image via Peacock

This Monday, the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion special will drop on Peacock at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

The actual reunion is being filmed this week in the Big Apple — with islanders like Kaylor Martin sharing via social media that they have been getting glammed up for the big night, from nail appointments to spray tan appointments to dress fittings and beyond — so it is safe to say that the actual episode will be a more polished version of what actually goes down. After all, the editors will have a few days to pick out the best bits…

Until then, we will continue keeping up with the contestants via social media to stay tuned on their group outings in New York City. With the women catching Madix in Chicago on Broadway last night, Aug. 13, the islanders are seemingly having a blast with one another already!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy