Reality television lovers all across America are in agreement about one thing — season 6 of Love Island: USA is so good, we never want it to end.

Recommended Videos

Beginning on June 11, season 6 of Love Island: USA has brought reality television lovers tons of juicy drama over the past month, and with hot new bombshells coming in and out of the villa seemingly every day, even the strongest couples have been shaken to their core. We all remember the infamous Casa Amor twist, right?

Nonetheless, a majority of this season’s couples — Kaylor and Aaron, Serena and Kordell, JaNa and Kenny, and Nicole and Kendall, to name just a few — are in a good place, falling in love with one another as the end of the beloved competition series inches closer. With fans of the Love Island franchise able to cast their vote for the winners of the $100k cash prize, we cannot help but wonder when the time will come. We are on the edge of our seats!

With the finale of season 6 of Love Island: USA seemingly arriving any day now, viewers have just one burning question: how long does a typical season of Love Island: USA actually last?

How long does Love Island: USA last?

Unfortunately for fans of the Love Island franchise, there is no way to know when a Love Island: USA season will be called off completely…

Based on the show’s track record, there is not a set number of days that Love Island: USA lasts. Season 1 lasted 27 days, seasons 2 and 3 lasted 40 days, and seasons 4 and 5 lasted 32 days. With season 6 of Love Island: USA currently on day 26 — and with hot new bombshell Kassy Castillo still to join the competition — it is safe to say that this season still has quite a bit of time left.

Catch brand new episodes of Love Island: USA season 6 each and every day (except Wednesdays) on Peacock. With some iconic moments still to come — such as the infamous heart rate challenge — we still have quite a few episodes left before the finale airs on Sunday, July 21.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy