Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via Peacock
Category:
TV

How long does ‘Love Island: USA’ last?

This journey to find love is longer than you may think...
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 02:14 pm

Reality television lovers all across America are in agreement about one thing — season 6 of Love Island: USA is so good, we never want it to end.

Recommended Videos

Beginning on June 11, season 6 of Love Island: USA has brought reality television lovers tons of juicy drama over the past month, and with hot new bombshells coming in and out of the villa seemingly every day, even the strongest couples have been shaken to their core. We all remember the infamous Casa Amor twist, right?

Nonetheless, a majority of this season’s couples — Kaylor and Aaron, Serena and Kordell, JaNa and Kenny, and Nicole and Kendall, to name just a few — are in a good place, falling in love with one another as the end of the beloved competition series inches closer. With fans of the Love Island franchise able to cast their vote for the winners of the $100k cash prize, we cannot help but wonder when the time will come. We are on the edge of our seats!

With the finale of season 6 of Love Island: USA seemingly arriving any day now, viewers have just one burning question: how long does a typical season of Love Island: USA actually last?

How long does Love Island: USA last?

Unfortunately for fans of the Love Island franchise, there is no way to know when a Love Island: USA season will be called off completely…

Based on the show’s track record, there is not a set number of days that Love Island: USA lasts. Season 1 lasted 27 days, seasons 2 and 3 lasted 40 days, and seasons 4 and 5 lasted 32 days. With season 6 of Love Island: USA currently on day 26 — and with hot new bombshell Kassy Castillo still to join the competition — it is safe to say that this season still has quite a bit of time left.

Catch brand new episodes of Love Island: USA season 6 each and every day (except Wednesdays) on Peacock. With some iconic moments still to come — such as the infamous heart rate challenge — we still have quite a few episodes left before the finale airs on Sunday, July 21.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).
twitter Link to melanierooten.godaddysites.com