Kordell Beckham claps back at ‘Love Island: USA’ viewers after a wild rumor regarding his relationship with Serena Page circulates

Could the winners of Love Island: USA season 6 already be a done deal? While fans of the Love Island franchise might have speculated so, Kordell Beckham clapped back via social media on Friday (Aug. 16), confirming that everything is still smooth sailing with his significant other: Serena Page.

On July 21, the summer-seasoned dating series came to a close, resulting in four happy couples: Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, and Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky. While the latter couple might have hit some bumps in the road, the other three duos are still going strong, despite not spend every waking moment together. After all, it is healthy for you and your partner to have some space…

Shortly after filming the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion special — which brought the cast together in New York City for a week — some islanders visited the Empire State Building before heading back to their respective homes. When Kordell embarked on the adventure without Serena, viewers began to question whether or not something went down at the reunion which caused them to split, but fortunately, it looks like America’s favorite couple is still head over heels for one another. Phew!

Cross-referencing social media posts, it looks like Serena went shopping instead of visiting the Empire State Building that day. While shopping isn’t an uncommon activity for a woman in New York City, fans of the Love Island franchise jumped to conclusions, believing that their separate activities meant that Kordell and Serena broke up. Huh?

Naturally, Kordell was furious to hear this rumor, taking to TikTok to put it to rest once and for all:

“Yeah, so for all y’all that think we broke up, I don’t know what y’all got going on, but ain’t none of that going on over here. Me and mine secure… I don’t know what y’all coming up with these theories for, talking about ‘They not together no more.'”

Viewers got a piece of all the action as well, laughing at Kordell’s response, as well as the ridiculousness of the rumor as a whole:

“That man gave her some money and told her to go shopping 😂😂😂😂” “LMAO period Kordell ❤️” “This says a lot about what people think relationships are or what they are used to. This is the definition of healthy and we are here for it ❤️” “Let ’em know! Security! 💛🔥” “All she did was go shopping and they dragged it…”

With the long-awaited Love Island: USA season 6 reunion special hitting Peacock tonight (Aug. 19) at 9pm ET/6pm PT, chances are we will see Kordell and Serena looking as cute as can be, but what else will it entail? With Liv Walker teasing that a punch or two may be thrown — and Kaylor Martin promising to “stand on business” — it’s safe to say that we will be on the edge of our seats the whole entire time…

