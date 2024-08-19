‘The whole show’s finished’: Aaron Evans reveals how he REALLY feels now that ‘Love Island: USA’ season 6 is officially over

With Kaylor Martin and Liv Walker promising to “stand on business” during the Love Island: USA season 6 reunion, it sounds like Aaron Evans definitely needed to brace himself for the storm that his ex-girlfriend was brewing before filming the television special. Having finally watched the Casa Amor episodes — where Aaron was unfaithful to Kaylor, as well as lied to her upon his return to the villa — we are certain that the Pennsylvania native (as well as her BFF) had some choice words for her former fling…

Recommended Videos

Now that filming has come to a close — and the television special will grace our television screens tonight (August 19) via Peacock — an oh-so sleepy Aaron is back in the United Kingdom, but seemingly in low spirits. Taking to social media on two separate occasions, the Love Island: USA season 6 contestant shared how he actually feels now that the show is officially over, and his mental health is seemingly suffering.

Taking to TikTok just moments after landing at the airport, Aaron explained, “I’ve just touched down in the UK again. End of an era. Reunion’s finished. Whole show’s finished, so that’s it. Love Island is done, and I cannot lie, I am so relieved that it has now finished.”

Seemingly having the summer of his life, things clearly took a turn for the worse when Kaylor and Aaron’s relationship became a rocky road after leaving the villa, with the latter having to endure a great deal of hate comments from fans of the Love Island franchise in return. Based on the TikTok videos, Instagram posts, and tweets we have seen since his split from Kaylor, no wonder he is “relieved” to be done…

Aaron doubled down on this sentiment by sharing another TikTok video that addresses his mental health struggles after Love Island: USA season 6, partaking in some activities recommended by his therapist. Throughout the video, he is seen frolicking in a field with his mother (or should we say mum?) and his dog, voicing over the video by detailing what he is doing, as well as why he is doing it:

“Now, I’ve just come off a show called Love Island, where me and the islanders have come away with a lot of mental health issues. Now, we’re not allowed to talk about the reasons why — because everyone and their nan will get sued for it — but what I can do is talk about what the therapist told me to do post show, which was chill with our friends and our family, and just do things that we love, so today I’m doing just that… If you are feeling down, take some of my therapist’s advice. Go and meet your friends and your family and go do something that you love, because honestly you end the day a lot better than what you started it.”

Going on a walk, playing a card game, hitting the pub, and partaking in even more activities with those closest to him, it looks like Aaron is blocking out the haters and protecting his mental heath as much as he can since returning from Fiji, taking his therapist’s advice into consideration. Good for you, Aaron!

Whether you loved him or hated him on Love Island: USA season 6, fans of the summer-seasoned dating series cannot help but feel bad for the 27-year-old deck hand, taking to the comment section to share their support for what he is going through now that filming has come to a close:

“Humans aren’t perfect and you made a mistake. Just know you matter.” “Oh Aaron. I was so dang mad at you whilst watching the show, but it genuinely stings to hear your voice so sad. Please take care, none of us can imagine how heavy it’s likely been.” “Love you Aaron! As a therapist, my heart is breaking for you. I’m sorry the cast and people’s silly opinions are so awful. Keep your head held high. You’ve got this. Journal, reflect, and keep growing”

Fellow islander Kendall Washington also shared his support, adding a comment that reads, “Focusing on our mental health is so important. Love you brother and glad to see you back with your fam.”

With other islanders like Caine Bacon, Sierra Mills, and Daniella Ortiz-Rivera opening up about their mental health struggles after Love Island: USA season 6 as well, was the show — and the reunion in particular — really as “traumatizing” as it seems? To see what went down exactly, tune into the television special tonight (Aug. 19) at 9pm ET/6pm PT via Peacock.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy