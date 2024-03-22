Apart from The Simpsons, South Park is the longest-running animated series on television. The vulgar animated show’s been on the air since 1997, and — over 27 years on the air — its put out a whopping 327 episodes. That’s a lot of content.

Over its lengthy tenure on our television screens, South Park has seen its focus change drastically. Always styled to highlight pop culture moments and address societal issues through mockery and crass humor, the show’s taken on much more mature issues in its recent seasons. Don’t mistake my phrasing for calling the show itself “mature” — it’s anything but — but the issues it takes on in its weekly episodes are increasingly focused on broad and complex social, societal, and political issues.

That’s really ramped up in the years since Randy revealed himself as the singer Lorde, and recent seasons of the series have been aiming straight for the chest. The series is hard at work taking down our nation’s worst politicians, and that’s sure to continue with the incoming 27th season.

Do we know when South Park season 27 is releasing?

Initial estimates pointed to an early 2024 release date for South Park’s 27th season, but those guesstimates of a mid-February release date were clearly off. March isn’t looking great either, and — without some promotion for the fresh season soon — season 27 is unlikely to debut much before the end of April.

With a more typical, less longstanding series, we’d be able to estimate when season 27 might release based on previous seasons, but South Park is harder to track. Previous seasons of the series have released in March, June, September, once or twice in February… it’s hard to track. The show’s last two seasons did release in February, which pushed many people to assume that an early-year release was incoming, but that guarantees nothing. And, since February has already passed, it’s safe to say that’s a no-go.

It’s likely that South Park’s 27th season saw a delay due to the release of the show’s latest video game, Snow Day. That’s slated for release on March 26, and its development may well have forced the season’s release back by a few months. With that in mind, South Park fans shouldn’t expect more of the raunchy comedy until April or May at the earliest.