Is there a ‘Welcome To Derry’ release date?

While it’s incredibly likely (and unfortunate) that we won’t receive a third It movie in the future, horror fanatics and clown connoisseurs will instead be thrilled to know that Welcome to Derry certainly isn’t too far away from its official premiere.

Recommended Videos

Announced back in 2022, Welcome to Derry is set to serve as a prequel series to the events that take place in both It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019) which adapt Stephen King’s iconic 1986 novel. In the aftermath of the monumental announcement, the horror community was immediately hyped for the project and continues to be, with many questions following closely behind — including the plot points of the series, which characters would be included, and who the main cast will be.

Amongst the array of intriguing questions being asked by Pennywise stans, the biggest question undoubtedly centers around when exactly the much-anticipated prequel series will finally be released to the public.

Image via Warner Bros.

At the current time of this writing, there is no official release date for Welcome to Derry, although a release window has been offered instead. With that being said, the prequel series is expected to release at some point next year, in 2025, unless plans somehow change before that. And, much like an abundance of other horror-inspired television series, Welcome to Derry is set to land on the streaming service Max when it’s released for the public to view.

The lack of a release date is surely disappointing to passionate followers of the long-standing horror franchise, but the gap between the movies and the prequel series surely leaves plenty of time for folks to go back and rewatch the two installments before the Pennywise vehicle arrives on Max next year.