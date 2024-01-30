Is there a ‘Zatima’ season 3 release date?

For two seasons, fans have been devouring the ups and downs of Zac and Fatima’s relationship in Zatima, the BET+ comedy drama series created by Tyler Perry. In the first two installments, we watched as the (un)happy couple navigated financial woes, infidelity, and long-held secrets, and these exploits are juicy enough to warrant a third season in fans’ minds.

Recommended Videos

The Sistas spin-off has been a stellar entry into Perry’s now-sprawling television universe, which also includes shows like The Oval, Ruthless and Bruh, giving the Ryan Murphy-verse a run for its money. So, as fans await the potential return of Zac (played by Devale Ellis) and Fatima (played by Crystal Renee Hayslett), the question on everyone’s lips is: what is the release date for Zatima season three?

As of January, 2024, neither Tyler Perry nor BET have announced an official release date for Zatima season three. While this might be frustrating, fans needn’t fret about Zatima’s fate just yet, since the lead stars have offered some morsels as to when the upcoming installment might arrive.

In a video captured by fan account @Zacfatima and shared to X (formerly known as Twitter), lead actors Ellis and Hayslett can be seen discussing Zatima’s third season. Ellis simply says the show’s third season is coming out “soon,” as Hayslett nods her head in agreement. The video at least confirms that a new installment has been greenlit and is in the works, but the vague “soon” does little in terms of an actual release window.

Thankfully, we can go off the windows between seasons one and two of Zatima. The show’s debut season wrapped filming in December, 2021, before being released nine months later in September, 2022. Meanwhile, Zatima’s sophomore season hit screens in March, 2023, just seven months after filming finished in August 2022.

Those timelines, and news that Zatima wrapped season three in December 2023, gives some indication of when the new batch of episodes might arrive. If the release process takes around seven to nine months, we can tentatively expect Zatima’s third season to premiere sometime in late Summer or early Fall of 2024.

As for what we can expect in the new season, Zatima has plenty of plot points to explore in a new installment, from Zac having his assets frozen to Fatima announcing her pregnancy. Both Hayslett and Ellis are confirmed to return to the series, with Just Jared reporting that co-stars Remington Hoffman (Bryce), Guyviaud Joseph (Tony) and Ameer Baraka (Jeremiah) are also expected to reprise their roles.

