Is there an ‘All The Queen’s Men’ season 4 release date?

For three seasons, fans have been treated to the highs and lows of the nightclub underbelly in All The Queen’s Men. The Tyler Perry-produced drama series, which debuted its first season in 2021, is loosely based on the romance novel Ladies Night, written by Supernatural and The Boys star Christian Keyes.

Perry wrote the entirety of seasons two and three, which chronicled the main character Marilyn “Madam” DeVille (played by Eva Marcille) as she fought to maintain control of her nightclub empire, facing rivals and her struggles with alcohol addiction. With so many plot threads still to explore, here’s everything we know about the release date for All The Queen’s Men season four.

While there has been no official confirmation of when it will arrive, we do know that a fourth installment of All The Queen’s Men is at least in the works. In an Instagram story posted by Dion Rome — who portrays nightclub dancer El Feugo — and shared to X by user @Zacfatima, the actor can be seen entering his dressing room alongside the caption “back to work.”

This suggests that season four of All The Queen’s Men was in production around the time of November 2023. The following month, X user @moneybagg__nae claimed to be on set during the filming of season four, indicating that filming was happening around that time. While BET Plus, who hosts the series, has yet to confirm a fourth season, these hints prove positive for another helping of Madam’s empire-building.

I WAS ON SET FOR TYLER PERRY SHOW “All the Queens Men” catch me on season 4 🤩🥳 MAKE SOME NOISE YALL 🫶🏽🍾🍾🍾 — TheReal™️ (@moneybagg__nae) December 7, 2023

Though a greenlight remains elusive at this stage, we can estimate when season four of All The Queen’s Men will arrive based on previous release dates. Seasons two and three premiered their first batch of episodes in July 2022 and July 2023, respectively, so a July release window for season four seems within the realm of possibility. However, we don’t yet know the official release date, so keep an eye out for updates around the show.

As for which castmates are set to return, Marcille is a safe bet, since she’s the lead star and her character has much to explore. If his social media posts are anything to go by, we can assume that Rome will reprise his role as El Fuego, as well as Skyh Alvester Black as Amp, Candace Maxwell as DJ Dime and Racquel Palmer as Blue, since they are all central to the show.

Season three of All The Queen’s Men didn’t necessarily end on a cliffhanger, but Madam’s story, and the seedy world of power politics she operates in, is so rife with storytelling potential that we can only hope Tyler Perry keeps this show going as long as possible.