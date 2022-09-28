It’s no news that Brie Larson has been killing it as Captain Marvel in the MCU. Ever since she made her debut as the human-Kree hybrid in 2019, she has received significant praise for her portrayal of Carol Danvers.

However, often with praise comes haters, and Larson has had her share of them. She has faced everything from misogynistic comments to some comic book fans believing she isn’t the right pick for the role. This has left many wondering if she will stay on in future projects. Though Larson has appeared in Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Ms. Marvel, and will reprise her role in the upcoming film The Marvels, it’s unsure whether or not she will continue to play the character, especially after she recently threw shade at her future in the MCU.

It would be sad to see her leave, there are no doubts there. But in the unlikely scenario where she does end up bidding farewell to the MCU, we’re hoping one of these 10 talents will be able to pick up where she left off.

Katee Sackhoff

Back when Captain Marvel was first announced in 2014 as the MCU’s first female-led superhero movie, fans already had their ideal cast choices for Carol Danvers. At the top of many lists was the badass Katee Sackhoff. Though she is best known for her role as Lieutenant Thrace on Battlestar Galactica, she has also embodied other tough characters on shows like The Mandalorian, The Flash, Longmire, and more. Sackhoff is still a great choice to portray the complexities of Carol Danvers’ personality and show off her no-nonsense attitude to a much larger audience.

While it would suck if Larson isn’t interested in the role anymore, fans would sleep easy if Sackhoff picked up the mantle.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson

Fans of the CW’s Arrow can attest to Cynthia Addai-Robinson’s ability to play an intimidatingly powerful character, and she didn’t even have any superpowers in her role as Amanda Waller. Without a doubt, she would be a great pick to perfectly portray the magnanimous strength of Captain Marvel, one of the strongest characters in the MCU.

Ronda Rousey

It’s shocking that there wasn’t a larger fan following behind Ronda Rousey as Captain Marvel when the film was initially announced in 2014. There are only a few actresses that would be best suited to shine as the superhero and she’s clearly one of them. The professional wrestler and mixed martial artist may not have enough credits to her growing acting career, but her performances in The Expendables 3, Furious 7, Mile 22, and Charlie’s Angels prove she can hold her own on screen.

Before the role of Captain Marvel was cast, Rousey also famously expressed her interest in wanting to play the character and also posted fan art on social media. While she didn’t bag the role, the fact remains that Rousey is a great choice for an intense portrayal of Captain Marvel and would no doubt bring her fierce energy to the role.

Michelle Rodriguez

Another wonderful choice who can pick up where Larson might leave the character off is none other than the fearless Michelle Rodriguez. For years, the talented actress has shown viewers that she’s very comfortable getting her hands dirty on screen. She is usually typecast in tough and physically demanding roles. As one of the only actors who prefer to do many of their own stunts, Rodriguez was also a strong fan cast to play Captain Marvel before the role ultimately went to Larson, but some fans would not be opposed to her taking over if the current Carol Danvers decides to ditch her suit.

Jessica Chastain

One of the core themes of Captain Marvel is female empowerment and the fact that female characters can be as powerful as their male counterparts. This significant aspect of the iconic character automatically makes Jessica Chastain a great choice for the role. Chastain is known for her roles in movies with strong feminist themes and messages, as well as for her phenomenal acting chops, which she’s shown off in movies like The Help, Interstellar, and Molly’s Game. Chastain embodies the traits that Captain Marvel stands for and would be the perfect casting for the role.

Natalie Dormer

We know, Natalie Dormer has already starred in the MCU as Private Lorraine in Captain America: The First Avenger, but it was such a small role that she could be easily recast without raising many eyebrows. Some of her biggest roles include playing Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones and Cressida in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay duology. She is a striking actress that has been praised for her dominating screen presence and immersive acting style, which easily makes her a good choice for Captain Marvel.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is an amazing actress who started her career as a pageant queen but soon stepped into and dominated the film industry. After making multiple successful movies in Bollywood, she soon expanded into Hollywood, starring in films like Baywatch, The White Tiger, and The Matrix Resurrections. Chopra has worked in a wide variety of movie genres, including action, and though she has never played a superhero, her lead role in Quantico proves she’s just as tough as the next girl.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis is pretty much a Hollywood veteran as she has been acting on screen for over 25 years now. Her roles have spanned from characters in sitcoms, to action movies and even romantic comedies. Some of her most popular movies include Black Swan, Friends with Benefits, and Max Payne. She may be known for her sweet personality and humorous character, but her incredible versatility is proof that she could play a super-powered Carol Danvers with ease.

Eva Marcille

Many models receive flack once they transition into acting, but Eva Marcille has silenced the naysayers with her captivating performance as Madam DeVille on the BET Plus drama, All the Queen’s Men. Marcille is yet to have a huge breakthrough as an actress, but her mesmerizing roles thus far, backed by her illuminating physical presence should all but guarantee her a role in the super-powered world of the MCU. So, in case Larson bows out of the MCU, DeVille would be one of the top choices to replace her.



Even if that never happens, we’re still holding out hope for the America’s Next Top Model alum to eventually join the Marvel universe.

Ella Balinska

Ella Balinska is best known for her roles in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels reboot as well as Netflix’s Resident Evil series. While the former film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, Balinska was praised for her incredible performance in the action comedy. Her comedic timing and dry line delivery are perfect for a character like Carol Danvers and are exactly the kind of humor the MCU favors.

While the Room actress probably has a contract with the studio set in stone that confirms her presence in the MCU for the foreseeable future, Marvel fans will find some solace in the fact that there are equally talented stars out there who could fill the Brie Larson-shaped hole in the MCU if the impossible ever happens.