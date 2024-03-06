Is there going to be a ‘Ready, Set, Love’ season 2?

Fans couldn't get enough of this Thai satirical take on shows like 'The Bachelor', but will they get a second helping?

The dating world was given a satirical twist last month with Ready, Set, Love, a Thai romantic-comedy streaming on Netflix. The debut season of the series, which encompasses six episodes and premiered on Feb. 15, takes place in a parallel universe in which the male population is dwindling, and one woman chooses to participate in a dating game show that feels eerily like the ones we’ve seen with The Bachelor or Love Is Blind.

The audience response to the first season of Ready, Set, Love was overwhelmingly positive. Fans praised the show’s comedic and satirical elements, as well as its overall feel-good factor. So, while the dust is still settling on its first installment, fans are already wondering whether there will be a sophomore season of Ready, Set, Love.

Is there going to be ‘Ready, Set, Love’ season 2?

As of Mar. 2024, Netflix has not yet announced whether there will be a second season of Ready, Set, Love. Fans of the show shouldn’t fret just yet, though, since the first batch of episodes dropped relatively recently, meaning Netflix is likely still gauging the success of season one. While no season two greenlight has been announced, the likelihood of new episodes of Ready, Set, Love is increased by the fact that the season one finale ended on a cliffhanger.

Showrunners may have contemplated the continuation of the series, since the finale ended with a time-jump four years after the in-series show had aired. It is revealed that Day (played by Kemisara Paladesh) and Son (played by Blue Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen), now have a son, but it ends on an ambiguous note as Mrs. Kwan discovers they are located in City Ground, leaving some narrative threads open to be expanded upon with new episodes.

Image via Netflix

Netflix execs might also look at the show’s success when considering a new season. Ready Set Love reached Netflix’s Top 10 non-English TV shows list upon its premiere last month, coming in at second place behind Japanese series House of Ninjas. It has remained within the top ten since then, suggesting Netflix might continue its run if it sustains its clear popularity.

It’s worth noting that fellow Thai series on Netflix have enjoyed a second season run on the streamer, perhaps spelling a similar fate for Ready, Set, Love. Thai shows like Girl From Nowhere, Remember You and Tunnel have each stretched beyond the eight-episode run Ready, Set, Love currently has, and the streamer remains committed to delivering Asian content more broadly.

Should a new installment be greenlit, fans can expect to see Ready, Set, Love season two sometime in late-2025 or early 2026.