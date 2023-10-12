Will there be more Doom Patrol in the future?

In February of 2019, Doom Patrol premiered on the DC Universe subscription video-on-demand network, which was eventually folded into HBO Max and then MAX. It was a popular show featuring a DC superhero team, and it was popular enough to make it through two network changes and four seasons. But will there be a fifth? Let’s dig in.

What is the premise of Doom Patrol?

The Doom Patrol are a team of traumatized, unlikely heroes who all got their powers through terrible circumstances. They were treated by purported team leader Niles Caulder, or Chief, a doctor who also let them live in his mansion to protect them from the outside world and their judgments.

Over the course of the show, the misfits bond into a bonafide superhero team and, in the process, learn about their past and themselves. The show stars Brendan Fraser and then Riley Shanahan as Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Girl, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Matt Bomer as Negative Man, and Timothy Dalton as Cheif.

The second half of the show’s fourth season started airing on Oct. 12.

Is there going to be a season 5 of Doom Patrol?

Unfortunately, season 4 is the last season of the show. Despite being one of the more popular superhero shows, MAX decided to end the series. A MAX spokesperson said:

“While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climatic endings.”

However, season four promises to bring things to a satisfying conclusion. Here’s the synopsis for the final season:

“The team unexpectedly travels to the future and finds an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?”

Showrunner Jeremy Carver told TVLine said he saw the writing on the wall and made sure that he ended the series the way he wanted to end it.

“Let’s just say we had a strong enough feeling going into the season that Season 4 might be our last. Our No. 1 priority was going out on our terms, with a satisfying ending and — most importantly — character arcs that felt considered, earned, and unrushed.”

Carver said the hardest part about putting together the final episodes was being able to accept the inevitable conclusion.

“The most difficult gear to shift into was ‘End,’” he said. “We created these characters to live together, struggle together, and f–k up together, forever.”

All seasons of Doom Patrol are currently streaming on Max.