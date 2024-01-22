Few animated series captured existential dread (and life’s mundanity) quite like Carol & the End of the World. Created by Dan Guterman, whose credits also include Rick & Morty and The Colbert Report, the adult animation won audiences and critics over with its dry wit, hilarious slapstick and surprisingly insightful take on the apocalypse.

The ten-episode debut season chronicles the eponymous Carol — voiced by Martha Kelly — as she navigates the year-long period before the earth’s extinction. Naturally, the show’s success and instant cult-classic status has raised questions as to whether Carol’s story will continue for a second installment, though details around a sophomore season remain unconfirmed. Here’s everything we know about whether there is going to be a Carol and the End Of The World season two.

Is there going to be ‘Carol and the End Of The World’ season 2?

As of January 2024, Carol and the End Of The World has not been renewed for a second season. Fans should not fret just yet though, since the show was always intended as a one-season miniseries. However, we have in the past seen shows originally developed as limited series go on to enjoy multiple additional seasons (like The White Lotus and more recently, Big Little Lies), so a second installment of Carol and the End Of The World is not inconceivable.

One factor increasing the chances for a season two is the success Carol and the End Of The World enjoyed among critics and audiences. The show was praised for its poignance and humour, and so too was its starry cast including Laurie Metcalf, Bridget Everett and Michael Chernus. The miniseries boasts a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, putting it within a similar level of acclaim as Rick & Morty and Bojack Horseman, which have both run for multiple seasons.

I need a season 2 for Carol and the end of the world😭😭😭😭😭 — VENOXOPYIÉK TIRA (@xvovclai) January 4, 2024

Of course, the continuation of a series is also dependent on how it concludes. While much of the plotlines and loose ends were tied up in Carol’s episode ten finale, the conclusion was vague and open-ended enough that a continuation of the story could make sense. Audiences are yet to see whether the planet hurtling towards Earth ever actually made contact, or whether Carol’s journey of self-improvement can go the distance.

In any case, fans have flocked to social media to plead with Netflix for a second season of Carol & The End Of The World. Who knows, if the chatter is loud enough, maybe the streamer will defy its track record of premature cancellations and give us all another much-needed helping of Carol and the end times.