Of all the residents in The Young and the Restless’ fictional town of Genoa City, it’s Tucker McCall who has the biggest wallet and the quickest wit.

The billionaire tycoon was introduced on the long-running soap opera in 2009, and at first was portrayed by actor William Russ. Since then, Tucker the character — known for his adultery, long-lost children and relationship with Ashely Abbott (Eileen Davidson) — has been played by Stephen Nichols and most recently, Trevor St. John.

With such a rotating door of actors, fans have long questioned how long St. John will remain in the role of Tucker McCall. Well, after St. John’s two-year run as the character, fans finally have an answer regarding Tucker’s fate, or at least the fate of the actor playing him.

Is Tucker leaving The Young and the Restless?

Dear #YR @YandR_CBS @YRInsider #YoungandRestless fans: As you well know, Tuckers come and Tuckers go, and so the cycle continues… this Tucker is in his go phase… — Trevor St. John (@trevorstjohn) June 18, 2024

Fret not, Tucker fans, the character himself is departing Genoa City (or being killed off). Instead, St. John, who made his debut appearance as the billionaire in 2022, will be leaving the cast of Young and the Restless. The actor made the announcement of his departure in June, telling fans that “Tucker’s come and Tucker’s go,” and that “this Tucker is in his go phase.”

St. John went on to thank the producers and fans of The Young and the Restless, and describe the character of Tucker as “a terrific role.” The departure comes after St. John spent more than 200 episodes portraying Tucker, though the airdate of his final appearance in the role has not yet been revealed. Tucker seems to have been written into a corner on recent episodes, so perhaps a brief departure and return with a new actor is on the cards.

#YR @YandR_CBS @YRInsider #YoungandRestless

I thank each and every member of the wonderful cast, the crew, the directors, the producers and production staff, and CBS/Sony for the great experience from day one to the last. I feel so fortunate to have played such a terrific role. — Trevor St. John (@trevorstjohn) June 18, 2024

St. John made a splash during his time in character, notably arriving in a helicopter to gatecrash the vowel renewal ceremony of ​​Summer Newman (played by Allison Lanier) and Kyle Abbott (played by Michael Mealor). Elsewhere, St John’s memorable moments as Tucker include his turbulent relationship with his son Devon Hamilton (played by Bryton James) and his love triangle with Ashley and Audra Charles (played by Zuleyka Silver).

It seems St. John is exiting the series to pursue other opportunities, with the actor telling fans he’s “not going anywhere” and has some future “projects in the works.” St. John’s latest project is the Tubi movie A Good Enough Day. It has not yet been revealed who will replace St. John in the role of Tucker, but the character has maintained his longevity and remained a fan-favorite regardless of who is portraying him.

