Who is Audra Charles on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Since we’ve met a ton of characters on The Young and the Restless since its premiere back in 1973, we know we can trust the CBS soap opera to give us some of the most memorable cast members in the genre. That includes Audra Charles, who has been in the spotlight since her introduction.

With so many good and evil people living in Genoa City, Wisconsin, we sometimes feel like we need a reminder of each character’s background. What should we know about Audra Charles on The Young and the Restless?

Who is the super dramatic character Audra Charles on The Young and the Restless?

Photo via CBS

Like Colleen Zenk’s character Aunt Jordan, Audra Charles is a fairly fresh The Young and the Restless character. She joined the show in September 2022 and her storylines have focused on her professional accomplishments but also, of course, her love life. It wouldn’t be Y&R if she didn’t have some wild, juicy romances.

We’re used to soap opera characters having experienced difficult times in the past and hiding a lot of things, so it’s not a big surprise to us that Audra Charles has some secrets of her own. In this case, though, The Young and the Restless talks about a subject that definitely needs more of a spotlight on both soap operas and narrative TV in general. We learn that Audra and Noah Newman (Rory Gipson) once had a serious romance and when she got pregnant, she ended up having a heartbreaking miscarriage. If this wasn’t hard enough on Audra, she and Noah never had a healthy relationship.

Audra Charles may not have been in Genoa City long, but her character arc is perfectly balanced between serious plotlines and more purely entertaining ones. While fans empathize with her miscarriage because that’s one of the most painful experiences someone can go through, Audra can also be unlikable at times (which just makes her a more interesting soap opera character). She falls for Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), although the relationship starts when he cheats on Summer Newman (Allison Lanier). Audra also has a wild romance with Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John).

As for Audra Charles’s The Young and the Restless jobs, she starts off being employed by Jill Foster Abbott (Jess Walton) for her company Chancellor-Winters. She then becomes the Newman Enterprises COO. She knows how to handle the games that are sometimes unfortunately necessary in business.

Who plays Audra Charles on The Young and the Restless?

Photo via CBS

Zuleyka Silver plays Audra Charles on The Young and the Restless, and she’s the only actress who has portrayed this part. This is sometimes unusual on a soap opera since sometimes, it feels like cast members are constantly changing.

Before playing Audra Charles starting in 2022, Silver played a model in a 2013 episode of another soap, The Bold and the Beautiful. Her resume also includes small roles on Hawaii Five-O, Code Black, and Young Sheldon.

Silver dove right into her wonderfully dramatic character and told Soaps.sheknows.com that Audra is “fun to play.” She said Audra is “very ambitious and focused on getting what she wants, but she also likes getting a rise out of people.” Fans love watching Audra Charles on The Young and the Restless for these very reasons and always look forward to her scenes.

