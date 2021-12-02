Exciting things are happening over at Hawkeye on Disney Plus, but there are plenty more surprises in store. For example, while we’ve known for a while now that Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, will appear in the show, we didn’t know precisely when that would happen.

However, fans are speculating that she already made an appearance, albeit a sneaky one, in the latest trailer.

For the uninitiated, Yelena Belova is a sister-type character to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. They were both trained in the same facility and eventually become allies. Belova was introduced in the MCU in that movie.

Take a look at the clip from the teaser that has everyone in a tizzy.

Yelena Belova was reportedly teased in the latest #Hawkeye spot pic.twitter.com/5JXLlgHyjm — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) December 2, 2021

YELENA IS COMING OMFGGGG pic.twitter.com/eUo8gBAr6C — Majo | Hawkeye era (@wandaxnatt) December 2, 2021

Many fans are simply just waiting for the when, so every scene in the series is a potential appearance.

the way i really thought this was gonna be yelena pic.twitter.com/Ps3UNIGiaD — maria (@chokemebuck) December 1, 2021

If it is true, fans are hyped. Many are excited about the prospect of Pugh and Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop, appearing together. “I’m not ready for the chaotic energy of Yelena and Kate together,” wrote one.

i’m not ready for the chaotic energy of yelena and kate together #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/B6lVOdX7mi — • ana • hawkeye spoilers (@cptainlarson) December 1, 2021

kate and yelena have the same chaotic energy #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/0XDTfLwpkw — archive steinfeld (@archiveshailee) December 2, 2021

once we get a yelena x kate bishop team up is over for everyone #HawkeyeSeries pic.twitter.com/M4ioatLnB2 — nat (@qwenfilm) November 24, 2021

A casual reminder that we’re also on the lookout for another chaotic, classic character.

Can't wait to see Uncle Wilson Fisk & Yelena Belova comeback in #Hawkeye! pic.twitter.com/OJjMsVAIz7 — Hawkeye News & Updates (@Hawkeye_Updates) December 2, 2021

Pugh’s previously said she loves the character and was especially excited to work with Johansson in Black Widow.

“I was so touched that she is a character that’s loved and followed by so many. And she is Black Widow’s younger sister, so that’s a big role to kind of step into. I was really excited by the possibility of making a new silhouette of a woman in the MCU. There was potential to create new conversations, have new stories and make new moments for women.”

What was her ultimate goal? Apparently to just be an awesome character in general.

“I really wanted Yelena to be odd and strange and have weird timing and to fight awesomely,” Pugh said.

It worked. People are super pumped to see Yelena again.

The fourth episode of Hawkeye drops on Dec. 8 at midnight PT on Disney Plus.